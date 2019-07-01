CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY Will Embark on South African Tour

Following a hit international tour, Steven Fales' off-Broadway sensation CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY comes to the National Arts Festival followed by a run at Alexander Bar in Cape Town.

Presented by NF2 Productions, the show will be performed on the Main Programme at the National Arts Festival from 2 to 4 July and at Alexander Bar from 10 to 20 July.

Told with humour, song and unflinching honesty, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY is the inspiring true story of storyteller Steven Fales' journey from being a devoted, sixth-generation Mormon and father of two to coming out as gay and being excommunicated from his church. Riding an emotional roller coaster of extremes - from perfect Mormon boy in Utah to perfect rent boy in Manhattan - Fales discovers what it means to finally come home, if only in your heart.

Written and performed by Steven Fales, CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY is directed by Jack Hofsiss. Press acclaim has included comments such as 'Compelling confessional theatre' (New York Times), 'As moving as it is funny' (New York Daily News), 'A triumph' (Newsday), 'Epic' (Washington Post), 'Fierce' (Boston Globe) and 'Hilarious' (Chicago Sun-Times).

The production, which was first performed in 2001, has since been seen across the USA, Australia, Scandinavia, Europe and now South Africa. Steven Fales was nominated for the Overall Excellence Award for Solo Show at the New York International Fringe Festival and the Oscar Wilde Award for Outstanding New Writing for the Theatre at the International Dublin Gay Theatre Festival.

"I am thrilled to be visiting South Africa for the first time and performing this story of hope and acceptance, told with heart, song and humour," says Fales. 'It's an inspiring look at how one troubled young dad first learned to wake up and grow up-and then kept learning.'

CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY is just one of many solo plays and books that make up actor, writer and producer Fales' 'Mormon Boy Experience.'

CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY will be performed at Graeme College at the National Arts Festival, Makhanda on 2 July at 19h00, 3 July at 12h00 and 18h00 and on 4 July at 11h00. Tickets cost R80 with R75 concessions and can be booked at https://www.nationalartsfestival.co.za/

CONFESSIONS OF A MORMON BOY will be performed from 10 to 20 July at 8pm at Alexander Bar in Cape Town (no Sunday performance). Tickets cost R140 or R120 online. Bookings can be made at https://alexanderbar.co.za/show/Mormon_Boy





