CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (KERSFEES SKOUSPEL) Comes To Cape Town and Pretoria This Year

Lefra presents this year's Christmas Spectacular (Kersfees Skouspel), Soputh Africa's favourite Christmas celebration! More than 15 top artists are to perform in this production that takes place in the Grand Arena at GrandWest on Saturday, 14 December at 20:00, and then at the Sun Arena, Time Square, Pretoria on Monday, 16 December at 15:00. Jaconell Mouton of Noot vir Noot fame is the musical director and Frans Swart, well-known as the South Africa's king of farces, is the director. As with previous years, 2019's Christmas Spectacular boasts a full band.

Bookings can be done at Computicket at 0861 915 8000, or online at www.computicket.com. Groups of more than 10 get a good discount - call Monica on (011) 815-3000, or send an e-mail to admin@lefra.com. Companies can also buy a hospitality suite for their guests or staff members - call Charl on (011) 815-3000 or send an e-mail to charl@lefra.com.

For more information, please visit www.kersfeesskouspel.co.za.

The Christmas Spectacular is presented with the kind collaboration of Computicket, RSG, Sounds Good, Via TV, Hollywood Costumes, Beeld, Die Burger, Bok Radio, Obeco, Yamaha, Ian Burgess-Simpson Pianos, Savvy Holdings, Pretoria FM, Radio Kansel, Van Loveren Wines, Ambassador Execudrive and Renegades Removals.



This year, the Christmas Spectacular will feature the cream of the crop in terms of South African singers and theatre goers will see and hear a feast of talent on stage, including Alwyn Oberholster, Granville Michaels, Jak De Priester, Joshua Na Die Reën, Mathys Roets, Monique, Nianell, Pieter Smith, Scott Engelbrecht, Steffie Le Roux and Taschè. Lefra has also just announced that the world famous Leo Sayer will join this year's line-up as international guest artist.



Director Frans Swart said he is very excited about the strong team of singers and musicians who will be performing in the Christmas Spectacular. "Through the years, the Christmas Spectacular has always been a spectacle of sound, colour, costumes, music and song - and definitely a celebration of Christmas music! Christmas is such a wonderful time focusing on the celebration of Jesus' birth, and it is such a privilege to present this production just before Christmas. We invite all our people to come and celebrate Christmas with these wonderful artists and the most beautiful Christmas music that has ever been written."

Jaconell Mouton, Musical Director, said working on every year's Christmas Spectacular is always a thrill. "Every year we have new artists who bring a totally new dynamic to the production. Artist sing duets together, there are lovely group songs ... but let me not say too much and spoil the surprise!





