Buhlebendalo's Homage To Sisterhood Wraps Women's Month

To close off women's month, award-winning and platinum selling singer Buhlebendalo Mda will pay homage to the sisterhood she created during her musical journey with the upcoming all-female production Jam Session With Buhlebendalo- Celebrating Women In Music that is set to take place at the South African State Theatre (SAST) on 28 August 2022. She will be joined on stage by Cape Town's finest Zimbini Makwetu, Nomakrestu Xakathungaga, Khonaye, and Soweto's songbird Theo Songstress. Presented by the SAST in partnership with Solsista Projects, the music concert aims to change the narrative in a society that sees less of womxn.

Through her music, Buhlebendalo has made a lot of friends in the country and beyond and would like to give back to the younger generation that looks up to her. With the project Jam Session With Buhlebendalo and Friends, she says their aim is to create a space for both upcoming and established artists to just breathe and share healing. The session is also trying to revive the spirit of collaboration amongst creatives and continue nourishing the heritage of music.

Buhlebendalo Mda is a philanthropist, gender activist, content creator , singer and songwriter widely known as member of the internationally acclaimed accapela group The Soil. She is also the Founder of the organisation Solsista Projects Collective, where she recruited her friend and colleague Botshelo Mondi as the Creative Director. The pair aims to celebrate women's achievements while serving as a platform a platform for women in the creative industry to engage in conversations about change, both on the frontlines and behind the scenes. They believe "We are no nation without women!"

Tickets for Jam Session With Buhlebendalo- Celebrating Women In Music are priced from R150 to R350 and can be purchased from Webtickets, which is available at the SAST, Pick n Pay stores, and online https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192002®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webtickets.co.za%2Fv2%2FEvent.aspx%3Fitemid%3D1517111367?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 . The event is family friendly and will feature a children's programme for the little ones.