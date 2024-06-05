Bo Petersen Returns To The Stage In PIECES OF ME At The Baxter Studio

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning actress Bo Petersen returns to the Cape Town stage in her first full run in seven years at The Baxter this July.

Her internationally acclaimed autobiographical work PIECES OF ME will be performed at the Baxter Studio from 10 July until 27 July.

Presented by ASSITEJ SA, PIECES OF ME is Written and Performed by Bo Petersen, with Music by Chris Petersen, who was one of the founders of The Jazz Yard Academy in Bonteheuwel. The production is Directed by actor, musician and director, Royston Stoffels.

PIECES OF ME is a profoundly moving personal story of the unspoken histories that many people carry within them. An exploration of family secrets, with resonances that still echo today. It explores questions about identity: “Who are you, if you can no longer be who you are?”

Bo Petersen grew up in a white family in Apartheid South Africa. When she was 19 she uncovered her father's secret. He was not white and had married the love of his life, who was white. From the age of 28 he lived as a white man. When Bo found out about her father's hidden life, his secret, nearly 40 years ago, her life changed in a profound way. She became the custodian of his secret. She began writing “pieces” as a way of trying to understand her father, his “passing” and in turn, her “passing”. They were collaborators in their knowledge and silence.

What began as a solo show has now excitingly been expanded, with Bo's cousin, musician Christopher Petersen, joining her on stage. This is a wonderful opportunity for Cape audiences to catch Bo before she returns to the USA.

“With Pieces of Me I want to kickstart conversations about identity, history and race amongst South African young people, and to build empathy and understanding of the ongoing impact of apartheid and colonialism, and of the unspoken histories that many people carry within them,” says writer and performer Bo Petersen.

“My family story is not unique in South Africa. However, it is one that is not often told, and these stories need to be told, as part of a healing process for the devastating damage wreaked by the inhuman laws passed and entrenched by the Apartheid Government,” she says.

“I am honoured and delighted that, for the South African tour, my cousin Christopher Petersen, is joining me on stage. He has created captivating music that enhances our shared personal story and experience on stage.”

Bo Petersen is a dynamic and accomplished professional South African actor whose work on stage, film, TV and radio has spanned more than forty years. With a dedication to storytelling that transcends boundaries and her commitment to South African theatre, Bo has established a notable presence in the world of performing arts in her country of birth and now expanding to the USA and Norway. Bo's enduring dedication to both the craft and the community has earned admiration both on and off the stage. Her body of work stands as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the magic of the performing arts. She currently resides in the USA where she continues to write, direct and perform.

PIECES OF ME will be performed at the Baxter Studio from 10 July until 27 July. Bookings can be made at Webtickets. Age advisory: No under 10s

Performance dates are:

10 until 19 July at 20h00 (except Sunday and Monday)

23 until 27 July at 20h00

13 and 27 July at 15h00

Tickets cost from R165 to R220.

Tickets for Pensioners and block bookings of ten or more cost R165.

Tickets are also available at Pick n Pay Stores

Visit https://www.bopetersen.biz/.

