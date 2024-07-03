Belinda Davids Returns to South Africa With THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Belinda Davids will return home to South Africa with her International hit show The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids on the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre for four shows only from the 23rd to the 25th of August 2024.

Born in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, Davids has come a long way since her days singing in Church as a young girl. After beating almost 15,000 other hopefuls in auditions to perform as Whitney Houston for John Van Grinsven, creator and producer of Showtime Australia’s The Greatest Love of All, in 2013, Davids’ life changed and she has become an international sensation touring all over the world with this magnificent tribute to one of the most revered singers of our time.

Although she has wowed international audiences, appeared on various reality television show and has worked with some of the best talents in the entertainment industry, Davids’ is always excited to return to South Africa, as there is no place like home.

South African audiences have continued to show their unconditional support for this proudly South African talent, and this was seen at her 2022 season when all of her 9 shows were sold out, and she played to 10,000 people over the course of this two week season.

“I am beyond excited to return to South Africa and perform for my incredible fans. The energy and love I feel here are unmatched, and I cannot wait to share this moment in time with you all once again.” remarks Davids

Be stunned by the captivating performance of Belinda Davids - as seen on Britain’s Got Talent, Showtime at the Apollo, winner of the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing as well as the Gold Buzzer recipient on Got Talent All Stars in 2023.

Belinda brings with her to the stage her formidable live band for the two-hour setlist of Whitney Houston hits which includes ‘Greatest Love of All’, ‘I Have Nothing’, ‘I Will Always Love You’ and more.

Celebrate Belinda Davids’ return home and book now for The Greatest Love Of All via https://www.webtickets.co.za/v2/event.aspx?itemid=1490306975

Comments