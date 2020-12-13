BWW Review: End off 2020 on a high with THIS MOMENT, A MUSICAL CABARET at the Masque Theatre

THIS MOMENT is a wonderful collection of songs from musicals, performed by some fantastic singers. It's currently on at the Masque Theatre, Muizenberg, as a fundraiser for this icon of community theatre in Cape Town. It is directed by Sheldon Cross, with musical direction by Neil Leachman, and is presented by Magnetic Storm.

When you walk into the auditorium, you are greeted by the magnificent set, designed by Stephan Fourie, which has an almost dystopian feel. It is the backstage area of a theatre - the spot where dreams are realised or dashed for performers. Enter the performers, who are preparing for opening night of some unnamed production. They all come with their own hopes and dreams, and their own stories - written by Cross and Jana Botha.

The plot is something that anyone who has been a performer will relate to - the struggles that come with yearning to be on stage and getting that moment in the spotlight. (How appropriate in a year when so many performers have not been able to get on stage.) And each one of the cast gets their moment with some outstanding solos and ensemble numbers. I did feel that some of the segues between the songs were a little forced, with the performers not committing fully to the emotions and their characters.

Standouts for me had to be Gizelle Willows and her exhausted stage manager character singing I'm Tired from Mel Brooks' BLAZING SADDLES. Her comic timing in this number was great! I also loved Tersia Harley's rendition of I Know Where I've Been from HAIRSPRAY - I just wished the piano had been turned slightly so the audience could see more of her. Matthew Kingwill and Kaylene Hendricks also did some great work with their solos.

Another big thumbs up has to go to Gary Fargher's lighting design. It added a real wow factor to the show and really emphasised the feeling that performers get when they are on stage and all eyes are on them.

If you're looking for some light-hearted entertainment and want to watch some fantastic singing this festive season, THIS MOMENT is one to see. This production is also a fundraiser to help keep the Masque Theatre alive in the times of COVID-19, with all the performers and the production team donating their time and talents to the cause.

Photo credit: Tamara Marcus

THIS MOMENT, A MUSICAL CABARET is on at the Masque Theatre until 20 December. Performances are at 8pm Wed-Fri and at 2:30pm and 6:30pm Sat-Sun. Tickets are R100 on Computicket.

COVID-19 Protocols will be in place - masks are mandatory.