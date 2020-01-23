BWW Feature: Treat you and your Valentine to a show in Cape Town

Theatre in Cape Town is alive and kicking in the best possible way. There are so many things to go and see at any one time, it's hard to pick. This February there are some amazing things to see that will make you fall in love with the stage on Valentine's Day. Take your significant other, go with a group of friends or round up the family, and get whisked away by some of South Africa's finest talent.

THE MOTHER CITY COMEDY FESTIVAL at The Baxter is running from 11 February through to the end of the month. On Valentine's Day, you can have a good laugh with Stuart Taylor's LEARNER HUSBAND, followed by LOVE AND OTHER JOKES by Simmi Areff.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: http://www.baxter.co.za/shows/mother-city-comedy-festival-2/

The brilliant MAN BAND is back on stage by popular demand this February at The Kalk Bay Theatre. This show is great fun - singing and harmonising inspired by the rock and boy bands of the past, plus a healthy dose of comedy in between.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.kalkbaytheatre.co.za/shop-2/man-band/

The fabulous Trolley Dollies are on stage at Gate 69 with NON-SPECIFIC. It's a great date night - a delicious dinner and a saucy show. This comedy musical gives you a sneak peek backstage into the lives, loves and losses of the resident leading ladies.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://gate69.co.za/event/non-specific-47-2-2/

The newly launched Courtyard Playhouse (previously Alexander Bar, Café & Theatre) is presenting VALENTINES SPECIAL: FIRST KISS. This improv show is sure to be hilarious as the actors play out different romantic scenes based on audience suggestions.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://alexanderbar.co.za/show/FIRSTKISS/

LA BOHEME opens at the Artscape Opera House on Friday 14 February. You can't get much better than opening night glamour for a special Valentine's treat. Matthew Wild's innovative production has received widespread critical claim and should be a hit in its Cape Town debut.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.artscape.co.za/event/la-boheme/

Mel Brooks' classic, THE PRODUCERS, is a must-see at Theatre on the Bay. This musical has been making people laugh since the 1968 film first came out. It's the second time this show has come to Cape Town and houses will probably sell out, just like they did a couple of years ago.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/the_producers/7032528

EGOLI THE MUSICAL is an exciting original piece coming to the Masque Theatre this February. It's performed in Xhosa and has English narration, so all are welcome to witness this beautiful story of a woman's search for her husband.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://tickets.computicket.com/event/egoli_the_musical/7132401

Fresh from her tours of London and New York, EMMA VAN HEYN hits the stage at The Drama Factory. If you want to celebrate the day of love a little later, this musical performance is one to catch on 15 February.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/van2020/

Happy Valentine's Day Cape Town! Have a beautiful, theatre-filled time.





