Alan Committie's THE LYING KING Starts 27 November!

Alan Committie returns to Johannesburg with his latest one-man show.

Once again, he will take a slightly skewered look at events from the past year, outline the comically bizarre possibilities for the following 12 months and try to make audiences laugh their way through the eye-popping confusion of modern day living.

We live in a world that thrives on mistruths, fake news, white lies and 'mild inconsistencies"... and that's just on your first date! Wait till you really get to know each other!

We have all become Lying Kings in our own little way. Despite our best efforts to fight it. Committie is here to unpack all the hilarious collatoral damage that we have to encounter.

In this brand new solo show, Committie will talk about intermittent fasting, Heidi en Klara and other 80's tv deceits, the frustration of autocorrect, the lure of the finger biscuit and the spectacle of wearing glasses.....Or perhaps not talk about any of these things. Because December is some days away and things are moving very fast......

Committie is renowned for his witty and high energy material and combined with his madcap physicality and clean content makes for an ideal year-end break from all the stresses of 2020

Bring your youngsters, bring your aged and even bring your neighbour and come and have a riotous laugh and a gleeful giggle at Montecasino.

Plus, if you're lucky, Committie will perform the entire opening sequence of the Lion King by himself playing all the animals except for the Kwagga (for legal reasons)....

It's the CIIIIIIRRRRCCCLLLEEEE OF......LAAAAAUUUUGGH!!

Directed by Christopher Weare.

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

27 Nov - 6 Dec only

Performances Wed - Fri @ 8pm, Sat @ 4pm & 8pm, Sun @ 3pm

Tickets R150 to R220

Bookings at Computicket.

