AGONY UNCLES Comes to Alexander Upstairs

Join The Brothers Streep for a brand new panel show all about life's quibbles and how to solve them. Each show Andrew, Dylan and Simon are joined by fellow comedians to answer Agony Aunt letters, debate worst world problems, and discover new life hacks for old troubles.

Hosted by Andrew Kerr (TheatreSports & The Brothers Streep Show), the Brothers bring their love of BBC panel shows (Would I Like To You?, Mock the Week, The Unbelievable Truth, QI), to inspire a fresh outlet for their fun and uplifting look on life.

The Brothers Streep are an acoustic comedy act from Cape Town, South Africa. Performing as both a duo and full band, they have made their mark locally through playing at major South African events such as Rocking the Daisies, Synergy, The Annual Comics Choice Awards and Grahamstown Festival, whilst also broadening their horizons internationally by playing to Anna Paquin on The Graham Norton Show and debuting their first full length show at The Gilded Balloon as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe back in 2010. They are perhaps best known in South Africa for their performance on the first and last episode of SA Idols Season IV.

Formed in 2005 by Dylan Hichens (guitar and vocals) and Simon van Wyk (guitar and vocals), The Brothers spent their early years performing their harmonious blend of comedy and music in the Cape Town band scene, before later branching into the comedy arena. The result is a comedy band where melody and music don't take the back seat to the laughs. Their songs span a variety of topics, from flavoured milk products to Disney princesses, as well as pirates, the economy, movie twists and other day-to-day observations - there's certainly something for everyone with The Brothers Streep.

When they're not playing music, the Brothers have also been known to host radio shows and produce podcasts, their most recent being The Brothers

The direct booking page for this particular show is alexanderbar.co.za/show/Agony_Uncles





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You