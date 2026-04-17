The Drama Factory to Present THE 70S VS 80S TRIBUTE with James Marais and Monique Cassells

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James Marais and Monique Cassells are renowned for their “oldies” music tribute shows, and have been performing together since 2009. After their successful “Rock Around the Jukebox” show in February 2026, they are now bringing their show, The 70s Vs 80s Tribute, back to The Drama Factory. The show pays tribute to legendary artists from these two dynamic and musically diverse decades, including The Doobie Brothers, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Hollies, Queen, Neil Diamond, ABBA, Billy Joel, Bryan Adams, Cher, Tina Turner, Shakin Stevens, Bruce Springsteen and many more!

Just as with their previous shows, “The 70s Vs 80s Tribute” is a mini-theatrical experience featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James and Monique, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout.

James Marais, renowned as the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in South Africa, and who has appeared on television several times in that capacity, including appearances on SABC 2's game shows, “Noot Vir Noot” and “Musiek Roulette”, as well as Kyknet's “Jou Show”, shows his versatility with songs by legends such as Chris de Burgh (“Lady In Red”), Neil Diamond (“Cracklin' Rosie”), Bruce Springsteen (“Dancing In The Dark”) and Tom Jones (“Kiss”).

Monique Cassells, who has developed a reputation of being a powerhouse, versatile and engaging performer, and is a very accomplished vocalist, continues to showcase her versatility with tributes to greats including ABBA (“Mamma Mia”), Bryan Adams (“Summer of '69), Queen (“We Are The Champions”) and Tina Turner (“The Best”). Monique made her television debut on SABC 2's “Musiek Roulette” in May 2018.

James and Monique are a powerful duo and perform some memorable duets in the show, putting their own spin on songs by artists such as the Doobie Brothers (“Long Train Running”), Smokie (“Needles And Pins”), Creedence Clearwater Revival (“Have You Ever Seen The Rain?”), Billy Joel (“You May Be Right”) and Elton John (“Crocodile Rock”).

You can look forward to a trip back in time to two of the most musically interesting decades with James and Monique's energetic, colourful and entertaining show, guaranteed to bring back a host of memories!