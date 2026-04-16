College of Magic Will Bring MAKIN' MAGIC to the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town

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Cape Town's College of Magic students and graduates, with the support of the City of Cape Town, will take to the stage at Artscape Theatre on 6 and 7 June in the family magic spectacular, Makin' Magic. The production runs for four performances only.

Combining illusion, comedy and storytelling, the action unfolds in the eccentric laboratory of the brilliant but slightly chaotic Professor, played by Cape Town actor Matthew Baldwin. When a mysterious monster appears, the Professor's experiments spiral hilariously out of control and the stage erupts into magical mishaps, inventive illusions and unexpected challenges. With help from the audience, the performers find imaginative ways to save the day.

Performed by a cast of talented young magicians, the show celebrates creativity as recycled objects, everyday items and plenty of imagination transform junk into theatrical wonder. “Makin' Magic” plays like a fast-moving variety mixtape built for families: bold visual magic, big character comedy and high-skill performance. Expect moments that range from close-up astonishment on live video to large-scale stage illusions, with audience participation designed to make young theatregoers feel part of the show.

“Makin' Magic is about showing young people that extraordinary things can come from the simplest ideas, and that with creativity and imagination you can do remarkable things,” says Creative Director Chad Findlay. “We wanted to create a show that feels like stepping inside a magician's imagination. It's playful, unpredictable, full of heart and filled with moments that make audiences gasp and laugh at the same time.”

“The City of Cape Town is proud to continue its partnership with the College of Magic for Makin' Magic, an extravaganza that encourages young people to use their imagination to entertain and develop themselves while inspiring others. The City's support for Makin' Magic is aimed at providing the youth with hope and contributing towards unlocking the potential in all emerging performers” adds Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security.