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Andrew Buckland's The Fool's Guide ...to living and dying... will come to The Drama Factory in May. Performances will run 12-17 May.

Andrew Buckland's The Fool's Guide is an hilarious and highly physical one man tour de force through the world of contemporary tech, navigated with the virtuoso skill of an actor at the peak of his powers.

The play asks serious questions about the human condition, especially in relation to social media and AI, and presents unique answers through raucous comedy and poignant story telling. Will Milton be able to save his son Billy Yonaire before the TechBro Overlords do their worst? Can TechBro Billy survive the exploitation of the PodBro's? What is the secret carried by the Home Robot Vacuum Cleaner?

Since 1980 Andrew Buckland, in collaboration with his partner Janet Buckland, has been consistently producing a world class series of performances based very firmly on physicality and the power of the whole body of the performer to interrogate universal questions. Each performance has been focussed on satirical and parodic investigations of the human condition, which engaged with politics, and issues of social justice, yet these investigations have been always in the world of the Clown, the Fool, and steeped in the belief of the redemptive and transcendent power of laughter.

About Andrew Buckland

After tripping and falling into theatre as a student in 1974, Andrew has been active both as a theatre maker and as an actor performing in a range of theatre, film and television roles in both classical and contemporary genres. Highlights include three Fringe First Awards from the Edinburgh Festival, and the role of Sgt Pepper in the Las Vegas production of LOVE The Beatles for the prestigious Cirque du Soleil in 2008/2009. During his 49 year career he has also developed a reputation for creating an extraordinary range of cutting edge original work including The Ugly Noo Noo, Between The Teeth, Bloodstream, Feedback, The Well Being. These plays, together with his performances in Monday after the Miracle, Fuse, Breed, Crazy in Love, Tobacco, The Inconvenience of Wings, Endgame and Firefly, have garnered a significant list of national and international awards including the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1986. Between 1992 and 2017 he played a key role in the Drama Department of the University Currently Known as Rhodes when he retired and was named Associate Professor Emeritus. Andrew continues to engage strongly in the creation of new works and is also a member of the creative team which devised a new work with the Phare Ponleu Selpak Circus Company in Cambodia for the Global Arts Corps. His on screen work includes leading roles in the telenovella Legacy for Tshedza Films, Catching Feelings by Kagiso Lediga and he has also received international acclaim for his role as Gerald in the feature film The Fragile King directed by Tristan Holmes which is now released through Amazon Prime. His recent performance work includes leading roles in Hold Still by Nadia Davids for the Baxter Theatre, Oedipus at Colonus for Magnet Theatre, The Life and Times of Michael K for the Handspring Puppet Company and the Baxter Theatre, directed by Lara Foot which has toured internationally, Firefly devised in 2021 and directed by Sylvaine Strike, for Fortune Cookie Theatre, Unruly directed by Neil Coppen for Empatheatre. Thee Klein Karoo Nasionale Kunstefees commissioned a new work which premiered in Mar 2026 titled The Fool's Guide … to living and dying…

Photo Credit: Hans van der Veen