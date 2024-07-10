1999 THE ULTIMATE PRINCE EXPERIENCE Comes to South Africa Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Showtime Australia will present 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience on the Mandela Stage at Joburg Theatre from 30 August to 1 September, for its debut South African season, to pay tribute and reverence to one of the greatest musical pioneers of our time - Prince.

1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience is a new theatre-style tribute concert celebrating Prince’s catalogue of music from ‘Purple Rain’, ‘When Doves Cry’, ‘Kiss', ‘1999', ‘Little Red Corvette', ‘Raspberry Beret’, ‘Diamonds and Pearls’, ‘Cream’, ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in the World’, ‘Let’s Go Crazy!’ and more.

This immersive experience is a sensory spectacular created with a world-class 8-piece band, bespoke costuming and production, lights, special effects and headed by South African Naledi Theatre Award winner and multi-instrumentalist, Dale Ray, on vocals, guitar and piano.

Showtime Australia CEO and show producer, Johnny Van Grinsven, says that 1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience is “a must-see for all die-hard Prince fans” and adds that the show is “electrifying, full of energy, flawless, and will leave you wanting more.”

“It’s a fitting commemoration in this world-class production that evokes the wondrous and quixotic realm of Prince – his music, his art, his vision. This show brings all the magic of Prince’s great music and quirky costumes to the stage.” he continues.

Audiences have raved about the show and especially Ray’s likeness in appearance and in how he embodies the essence of the late star.

“It’s full of bangers and the lead, multi-instrumentalist Dale Ray, not only looks the part, he is well in command of the material, music, and showmanship of Prince.” says journalist Cate Prestige in Theatre Review, New Zealand.

Following its highly successful tours through the UK and New Zealand, this exquisite production will take Joburg back to 1999! Get ready for a night of non-stop Rock anthems live on stage. This show is a fabulous full rock concert experience - produced by the team behind The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids (from 23 to 25 August at Joburg Theatre) - and is sure to impress all Prince fans and lovers of great music.

