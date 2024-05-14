Washington Pavilion to Mark Milestone 25th Anniversary with Day-Long Celebration in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion is gearing up to commemorate a quarter-century of entertaining, educating and enriching the community with an unforgettable day of festivities! The public is invited to attend the day-long festival of fun on June 1 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“As we commemorate the Washington Pavilion’s 25th anniversary, we extend a heartfelt invitation to our community to join us in honoring this significant milestone. It’s a celebration of the countless memories, transformative experiences and enduring impact we’ve shared together,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Activities and entertainment will take place inside and outside the facility, including:

Free Museum Access: Explore our science exhibits and art galleries, free of charge.

Live Entertainment and Beer Garden: Enjoy a diverse array of performances and raise a toast to 25 years of excellence in the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden.

Celebratory Cupcakes: Indulge in complementary sweet treats in the first-floor lobby.

Radley Rex Appearances: Meet our beloved mascot and capture memorable moments.

And much more! Enjoy extra surprises and delights around every corner!

Capping off the day’s festivities, a special concert featuring Broadway ballads sung by Sutton Foster will take place in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at 7:30 p.m. A two-time Tony award-winning actress and singer, Sutton Foster is renowned for her performances on both Broadway and screen. From her unforgettable portrayal of Marian Paroo in “The Music Man” to her lead role as Liza Miller in the seven-season TV Land series “Younger,” Sutton promises an evening of unparalleled entertainment. Tickets to Sutton Foster are available now and start at just $25.

Adding to the celebration, the Washington Pavilion unveils its newest treasure: “Celebrating 25 Years of Experiences,” a commemorative book that tells the story of our journey through the years, detailing our rich history and enduring legacy. The book will be available for purchase beginning June 1.

Don’t miss out on this unforgettable celebration! For more information on 25th anniversary activities and to purchase tickets for An Evening With Sutton Foster, visit WashingtonPavilion.org/25Years.

