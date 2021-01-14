Washington Pavilion Continues Free Family Events With Carnival, January 23

The Washington Pavilion will host a free carnival for all ages on January 23. This event for children and families is a continuation of the festivals that took place through the fall and holiday seasons and is part of the Sioux Falls Alive initiative, a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

The Pavilion Carnival on Saturday, January 23, will be from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. in the Washington Pavilion lobbies and include free activities and programs for the whole family.

Delight in carnival-themed arts and crafts for the kiddos

Fun games such as plinko, duck pond, ring toss and balloon darts

Enjoy fun creations from entertaining balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister!

Interact with clowns, Bat Hero, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty characters

Meet our loveable mascot, Radley Rex

Buy delicious carnival treats and beverages

Win prizes

And more!

The movie "Into America's Wild" will be shown at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Wells Fargo CineDome with paid museum admission/free with membership.

"We have truly enjoyed welcoming the community back into our building for these safe, family events. The energy and excitement during our fall and holiday festivals now will be continued with the Pavilion Carnival," says Jason Pfitzer, Director of Guest Services and Sales.

The Pavilion will host Sioux Falls Alive events for kids and families monthly through March. A Mardi Gras-themed event is scheduled for February 20, and an event celebrating St. Patrick's Day is scheduled for March 13. Watch for further details!

Face masks are required per City of Sioux Falls ordinance. These events are spread out in the building to create plenty of space for attendees to socially distance.

Sponsors of the Sioux Falls Alive events include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

For more information on these events, please visit washingtonpavilion.org/sioux-falls-alive or call the Box Office at 605-367-6000.