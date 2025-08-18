Tonic Sol-Fa Announces Final Holiday Tour Stop At Washington Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Emmy-winning vocal quartet Tonic Sol-Fa will bid farewell to holiday touring with their Wrap It Up 2025 Holiday Tour, coming to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls on Saturday, December 6, 2025. This final run will mark the end of an era, offering audiences one last chance to experience the group’s signature blend of harmonies, inventive arrangements, and warm seasonal humor. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 22, at 10:00 a.m.

The farewell performance will feature beloved Christmas standards and original holiday favorites, marking the quartet’s last yuletide bow. For more than two decades, Tonic Sol-Fa has redefined a cappella with fresh takes on seasonal classics and a legacy of more than 2 million albums sold.

Special guest Shaun Johnson and the Big Band Experience will open the evening with a genre-bending holiday set. Combining Sinatra-inspired swing with modern energy, the octet has been praised for its bold approach to the American Christmas songbook. Recently featured on HBO and with a Top 5 Billboard album to their name, Johnson and his band bring a high-octane prelude to this celebratory night.

Together, these two acclaimed acts will deliver an evening of music, nostalgia, and showmanship—an unmissable holiday event as Tonic Sol-Fa closes the book on an extraordinary career.

About Tonic Sol-Fa

Tonic Sol-Fa has become one of the most successful independent vocal groups in America, building a reputation through relentless touring and innovative recordings. The ensemble—Shaun Johnson (lead), Greg Bannwarth (tenor/vocal percussion), Theo Brown (baritone/percussion), and Jared Dove (bass)—rose from St. John’s University in Minnesota to national prominence with appearances on NBC’s Today Show, three PBS specials, and extensive U.S. and international tours.

The group has sold more than two million albums independently, won an Emmy Award, and was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame alongside Prince. Their success came the old-fashioned way—through grassroots growth, thousands of performances, and loyal fan support that has carried them through nearly 4,000 shows to date.