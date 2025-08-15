The Premiere Playhouse Penguin Project To Present DISNEY’S HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Premiere Playhouse will open its 23rd Season with the annual summer musical of its all-abilities program, Penguin Project, presenting Disney’s High School Musical JR. at the historic Orpheum Theater in downtown Sioux Falls. Performances will be held August 15 and 16 at 7:00 p.m. and August 17 at 2:00 p.m.

This year’s production will feature nearly 50 artists and peer mentors. The artists—youth and young adults with physical and/or neurological disabilities—will take center stage, each paired with a mentor experienced in theatre and/or peer support. Mentors provide one-on-one assistance both on and off stage, serving as supporting characters and understudies for their partner’s role.

All performances are sensory-friendly, with controlled lighting and sound levels, closed captioning, audio description, American Sign Language interpretation, and a designated calm corner to ensure a welcoming environment for all.

The Penguin Project is co-directed and coordinated by TPP Artistic Development Manager Alex Newcomb Weiland and Artist Services Coordinator Abby Kustak, with Executive Artistic Director Oliver Mayes serving as Executive Producer. The production team and backstage crew include nearly 50 additional staff members, guest artists, volunteers, and Penguin Project parents.

Tickets are $15 plus taxes and fees and are available at thepremiereplayhouse.com or by calling the 3e Encore Box Office at (605) 731-2420.