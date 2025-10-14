RIVERDANCE 30: THE NEW GENERATION Comes to Washington Pavilion in May 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The worldwide sensation Riverdance will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a brand-new production, RIVERDANCE 30: The New Generation, coming to the Washington Pavilion on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. (doors at 7:00 p.m.).

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m., with an online presale running Wednesday, October 15 at 10:00 a.m. through Thursday, October 16 at 11:59 p.m. Reserved seating begins at $60.19, with VIP upgrades available.

Since its first electrifying debut, Riverdance has become one of the world’s most beloved stage shows, fusing traditional Irish and international dance with Grammy Award-winning music and breathtaking choreography. Over three decades, the production has captivated millions of audience members across the globe, evolving from a Eurovision interval act into a cultural milestone.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, RIVERDANCE 30: The New Generation offers a fully reimagined experience featuring innovative choreography, new costumes, and state-of-the-art lighting, projection, and motion graphics. For the first time, the production will feature a cast of performers who were not yet born when Riverdance first premiered in 1994—introducing a new generation of artists to carry the show’s legacy forward.

“It is both a privilege and a delight to celebrate 30 years of Riverdance and the unique journey it has taken us on,” said John McColgan, Director of Riverdance. “In those 30 years, the show has transformed from a spectacle into a global cultural phenomenon—continuously evolving yet remaining true to its Irish roots. On this upcoming tour, we look forward to welcoming ‘The New Generation’ of artists while paying tribute to the talented performers, creators, and millions of fans who have made Riverdance a worldwide celebration of music and dance.”

RIVERDANCE 30: The New Generation is composed by Bill Whelan, produced by Moya Doherty, and directed by John McColgan. The show blends traditional and contemporary performance styles in a vibrant, high-energy production that celebrates both heritage and innovation.