Casey Donahew Returns to Sioux Falls in 2025

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 13 at 10:00 a.m.
Local favorite red-dirt country artist, Casey Donahew, is returning to The District on Saturday, April 5, 2025! Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10 a.m.
Burleson, TX native Casey Donahew has painstakingly carved out an impressive niche for himself on the country music scene over the past 21 years, attracting a solid base of loyal fans who flock to his legendary live shows. Building his career from the ground up one show at a time, he's managed to perform on countless stages night after night in front of thousands, topped the Texas music chart 27 times and has released all of his albums independently forging a path all his own. Donahew was just awarded a “Casey Donahew Day” by the city of Fort Worth for his musical success and his philanthropic achievements in the DFW area. The city also recognized his long time fan favorite single, “The Stockyards” as the official song of the Fort Worth Stockyards.
