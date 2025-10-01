Singapore's Nathania Ong to Star as Eponine in LES MISÉRABLES Arena Spectacular

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore— Singaporean actress Nathania Ong will reprise her acclaimed performance as Eponine in the upcoming Singapore run of Cameron Mackintosh’s “Les Misérables, The Arena Spectacular.” She will be joined by West End and Broadway veterans Geronimo Rauch as Jean Valjean and Jeremy Secomb as Javert.

Ong, who won accolades for her portrayal of Eponine in the West End production of “Les Misérables” at the Sondheim Theatre, will be performing Eponine for the first time in her home country.

As BroadwayWorld's Jade Kops highlighted in a previous review, when performers reprise roles, they often bring a deeper connection with their characters.

Kops added that "this intimate knowledge of the roles allows performers to share new expressions of the characters so the work remains fresh as new elements become apparent to the audience, regardless of how many times they may have seen the story."

Besides the nuanced performances, with the whole cast in costume, the production also features reimagined staging, lighting, visual design, and a live orchestra. The scene transitions are executed without the use of traditional set changes.

Based on Victor Hugo's timeless 1862 novel, “Les Misérables” features an iconic score by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with English lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. Additional material is by James Fenton, with adaptations by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

This production is helmed by a world-class creative team, including direction by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy; orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker (with original orchestrations by John Cameron); new production design by Matt Kinley; costume design by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills; new lighting design by Paule Constable and Warren Letton; sound design by Mick Potter; video projection design by Finn Ross; and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

The concert-style staging, which celebrates “Les Misérables’ 40th anniversary, will now run through May 10, 2026, which includes a three-week extension.

