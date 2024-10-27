Review: THE MONGOL KHAN is Theatrical Brilliance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singapore--Asia Pacific’s leading live entertainment company, Base Entertainment Asia, officially opened “The Mongol Khan,” an epic theatrical drama based on Central Asia historical events, archaeological discoveries, traditional nomadic dances, and the music of the ancient Hun culture 3,000 years ago. It made its Asia premiere at Marina Bay Sands’ 2,000-seater Sands Theatre, with its stunning performances and authentic representation of Mongolian history. It runs approximately 160 minutes with 20 minutes of intermission.

In 1998, acclaimed Mongolian Lkhagvasuren Bavuu wrote “The Mongol Khan” and revived at the Mongolian State Academic Drama Theatre in April 2022. After its monumental success in Ulaanbaatar and a sold-out run at the London Coliseum in 2023, this first Mongolian theatrical production performed internationally plays until November 3, 2024, with English and Mongolian surtitles.

World-renowned artists and creatives, including Tony Award-nominated playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker (“Our Country’s Good,” “Three Birds Alighting On A Field”), Olivier Award-winning Nick Barnes (“Life of Pi,” “The Lorax”), and the prolific historian and travel writer John Man, an expert in Mongolian history and culture, collaborated to highlight the profound heritage and enduring legacy of Mongolian culture.

Produced by Bayra Bela (Amazon’s “The Power,” Netflix’s “Marco Polo”) and directed by venerated Mongolian director Hero Baatar. This large-scale production features lavish sets and costumes with over 70 actors, dancers, and musicians to deliver an authentic and engaging experience that resonates across cultures.

With unprecedented intensity, Erdenebileg Ganbold brings Archug Khan to life. His unparalleled skills in acting create a rousing portrayal of the legendary role. Indeed, a centerpiece in the production is Bold-Erdene Sugar as The Chancellor Egereg. Sugar’s interpretation of the villainous chancellor is annoyingly beautiful. His deep, commanding voice resonates profoundly and fiercely. Uranchimeg Urtnasan takes on the enchanting role of Queen Tsetser. Urtnasan's captivating presence and mesmerizing innocence are a queenly grandeur—the best actor in the Mongolian performance. Dorjsuren Shadav has a shining moment stepping into the role of Achir, the Crown Prince. Shadav is very effective with his expressive eyes and gestures. Dulguun Odkhuu performs in English and Mongolian and stars as Gerel, The Consort. Known for her impressive portrayal in Mongolian cinema, Odkhuu has a captivating presence and compelling innocence. Actor and dancer Samdanpurev Oyunsambuu plays Khuchir The Prince. Oyunsambuu showcases his acting skills in this production, a fascinating act.

“The Mongol Khan” is a theatrical brilliance, where Hollywood talent and historical epic come together for an experience that audiences have never seen before. Hollywood actors Ron Yuan (Archug Khan), Mark Dacascos (The Chancellor Egereg), Bayra Bela (Queen Tsetser), Leonard Wu (Achir The Crown Prince), and Zana Gankhuyag (Khuchir The Prince) join the production for the English performance.

“The Mongol Khan” unfolds the legendary tales of Genghis Khan while delving into themes of unity, identity, adultery, and rivalry. It presents exciting tales and intriguing battles that threaten the future of the Hunnic Empire. The narrative explores the evolution of Mongolian culture from ascension to succession. It has all the elements of a classic musical tragedy. It is a cultural and historical reminder of the past and a look into the future of the empire before and the country after.

It is a larger-than-life entertaining production—a stunning visual spectacle backed by colorful, upscaled costumes and figurative puppetry. From rise to fall, the dramatic storytelling in “The Mongol Khan” is achieved through the haunting original score and beautiful choreography.

The performance schedule (Singapore Time) is as follows: Tuesdays to Fridays: 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays: 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.; and Sundays: 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

