Rachelle Ann Go Makes Concert Debut at Esplanade Theatre

Singapore--West End and Broadway star Rachelle Ann Go makes her concert debut at the Esplanade Theatre, whose diverse programming and support to local and International Artists have been steadfast.

Missing almost five weeks of “Hamilton” performances at the Sands Theatre earlier this year (she had pneumonia during the run), Rachelle is ecstatic to return to Singapore for this concert, coinciding with her 20th year in the music business.

“I remember sitting in my hotel room in Singapore for the 'Hamilton' international tour, recovering from an illness that kept me out of the show for almost five weeks. I then received a call from my agent saying Esplanade had offered me to do a concert here. I was amazed, and the news came at the right time since I was struggling with my health and stressed that I was missing so many of the ‘Hamilton’ shows,” she tells BroadwayWorld.

Known for her strong vocal skills and charismatic stage presence, Rachelle began as a pop singer in the Philippines when she won the TV talent show “Search for a Star” (2003). She ventured into musical theatre, playing the lead role of Ariel in a local stage production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” (2011).

In 2014, she marked her West End debut playing the bar girl Gigi in the first revival production of Cameron Mackintosh’s “Miss Saigon,” also recently staged in Singapore. She also starred as Gigi, alongside Eva Noblezada’s Kim and Jon Jon Briones’ The Engineer, when “Miss Saigon” returned to Broadway in 2017.

In London, besides also playing the helpless, dying Fantine in “Les Miserables” on several occasions, including its 30th-anniversary performance at the Queen’s Theatre, Rachelle also originated the role of Eliza Hamilton in the West End debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking hip-hop musical “Hamilton.”

In the “Music in My Mind,” her concert’s title at the Esplanade, she’s expected to sing musical theatre favorites “I Dreamed A Dream” (Les Miserables), “The Movie in My Mind” (Miss Saigon), and “Burn” (Hamilton)—songs Rachelle sang on stage as the characters Fantine, Gigi, and Eliza, respectively.

Rachelle adds, “I will do both [pop and musical theatre songs]. I’m returning to some of the old music I recorded and musicals I’ve done, but I will have a different take on it now.”

Rachelle, a doting mother to toddlers Lukas Judah and Sela Teruah off stage, says this is her “only concert this year. I’m also celebrating my 20th anniversary in the industry so that it will be a special time.

“It’s such an honor to do that here in Singapore and share the music that shaped me who I am today. I loved my time in Singapore earlier this year, and all the 'Hamilton' fans were so amazing. I hope I get to see some of them again!”

Photo/Video: Esplanade-Theatres on the Bay, Singapore

Comments