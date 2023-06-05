MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre

MusicFest@SGH was conceived with the belief that music has the ability to stimulate the senses, heal, uplift the spirit, and improve a patient’s journey to recovery. It was with this outcome in mind that Sing’theatre and SGH presented the first MusicFest@SGH in 2013 with the support of Novartis. Throughout the day, the hospital is filled with music, from the lobby to the wards, with patients and staff lining the halls to enjoy performances.

More than 200 performers bring joy and happiness, interacting with people, chatting and joking with them. For patients who are unable to leave their beds, several artists are going from room to room to personally perform for them.

Among the artists from last editions were noted theatre and television personality Hossan Leong and singer and former Singapore Idol contestant Daphne Khoo, who is herself a cancer survivor.

Ms Khoo said : “The experience was incredible. It was really nice being able to be so close to the patients and going up to them to sing. I’m very grateful that they were receptive to the music and really thankful for the opportunity to sing for these amazing fighters.”

This whole day event injects the busy corridors, wards and common spaces within SGH Campus with music from various genres and languages.

Each year, around 150 volunteers from Novartis, Dragages, SGH and Sing’theatre help out during the whole event, giving their time, offering their expertise and sharing great moments of joy with patients and SGH staff.