MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre

Throughout the day, the hospital is filled with music, from the lobby to the wards, with patients and staff lining the halls to enjoy performances.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July Photo 3 RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July
MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre Photo 4 MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre

MUSICFEST Comes to Sing'Theatre

MusicFest@SGH was conceived with the belief that music has the ability to stimulate the senses, heal, uplift the spirit, and improve a patient’s journey to recovery. It was with this outcome in mind that Sing’theatre and SGH presented the first MusicFest@SGH in 2013 with the support of Novartis. Throughout the day, the hospital is filled with music, from the lobby to the wards, with patients and staff lining the halls to enjoy performances.

More than 200 performers bring joy and happiness, interacting with people, chatting and joking with them. For patients who are unable to leave their beds, several artists are going from room to room to personally perform for them.

Among the artists from last editions were noted theatre and television personality Hossan Leong and singer and former Singapore Idol contestant Daphne Khoo, who is herself a cancer survivor.

Ms Khoo said : “The experience was incredible. It was really nice being able to be so close to the patients and going up to them to sing. I’m very grateful that they were receptive to the music and really thankful for the opportunity to sing for these amazing fighters.”

This whole day event injects the busy corridors, wards and common spaces within SGH Campus with music from various genres and languages.

Each year, around 150 volunteers from Novartis, Dragages, SGH and Sing’theatre help out during the whole event, giving their time, offering their expertise and sharing great moments of joy with patients and SGH staff.




RELATED STORIES - Singapore

1
RENT Comes to SingTheatre in July Photo
RENT Comes to Sing'Theatre in July

RENT is an inspiring story about friends and artists struggling in New York City’s East Village and tackles addiction, poverty, and friendship in the height of the AIDS crisis. But most of all the show is about love. This Tony Award winning musical is a favourite of many with famous songs such as “Out Tonight”, “Take Me Or Leave Me” and the classic anthem “Seasons Of Love.” Many have watched the movie but there is nothing compared to watching this inspiring story live on stage.

2
CABARET Comes to Singtheatre Photo
CABARET Comes to Sing'theatre

Sing'theatre will present CABARET, one of the most iconic and decadent musicals of all time. Featuring unforgettable songs like 'Willkommen,' 'Cabaret,' 'Don't Tell Mama,' and 'Two Ladies,' this exuberantly entertaining show will transport you back in time to 1931 Berlin, where life is beautiful but dark forces are on the rise.

3
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bays The Studios Turn 20 This Year Photo
Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay's The Studios Turn 20 This Year

The Studios turns 20 this year. After two decades, Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay remains firmly committed to enable and collaborate with performance- and theatre-makers, to create work that challenges our notions of what art can be and do.

4
RENT Returns to Singapore in June Photo
RENT Returns to Singapore in June

Following his successful direction of I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change, TJ Taylor will direct “The Showstoppers”, the crème de la crème of Sing’theatre Academy, to perform one of the most popular musicals of the 21st century…RENT! 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams Video Video: Julia Lester Is Living Out Her Theatre Kid Dreams
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination Video
How Colton Ryan Followed a Musical Theatre Blueprint to His Tony Nomination
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams Video
Katy Sullivan Is Living Her Wildest Childhood Dreams
View all Videos

Singapore SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kumar Guilty
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (7/06-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# & Juliet
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (9/21-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daftar & Login Resmi MERAPI SLOT
Daftar & Login Resmi WG87 (8/17-6/28)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cosentino : Decennium - The Greatest Live Magic Show
Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands (8/24-9/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You