LES MIS, THE ARENA SPECTACULAR Heads to Singapore

Singapore—Part of the show’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, Cameron Mackintosh’s “Les Misérables, The Arena Spectacular” will play at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, in March 2026. The production has toured the UK, Europe, Australia, and some parts of Asia with a large international cast and orchestra conducted by Adrian Kirk and new designs by Matt Kinley.

Presented by Cameron Mackintosh, along with Nick Grace Management and Base Entertainment Asia, the “Les Mis Arena Spectacular” waitlist and priority ticket access are found HERE.

An offshoot of the “Les Misérables, The Staged Concert,” in 2019, which played for over 200 performances in the West End, the new touring production features “many performers reprising their performances from earlier productions, enabling them to have a deeper connection with their characters,” wrote Jade Kops, BroadwayWorld.

“This intimate knowledge of the roles allows performers to share new expressions of the characters so the work remains fresh as new elements become apparent to the audience, regardless of how many times they may have seen the story.”

“Les Misérables,” the musical stage adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, English lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. Additional material is by James Fenton, and adaptations are by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

Also on the creative team are James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy (direction), Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker (orchestration), John Cameron (original orchestration), Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills (costumes), Paule Constable and Warren Letton (lighting), Mick Potter (sound), and Finn Ross (projections).

In the West End, “Les Misérables” continues its record-breaking run at the Sondheim Theatre.

