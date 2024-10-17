WICKED Adds Performance in Seattle

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WICKED will play The Paramount Theatre from November 6 through December 1 and due to popular demand for its return to the Emerald City, a Special Black Friday performance will be added for Friday, November 29 at 1 pm.

Tickets for this newly added performance are now on sale and are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10am to 6pm). For Groups of 15 or more, please contact groups@broadwayattheparamount.com or call 206-701-8383 for assistance.

For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

WICKED is part of the 2024/2025 Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount series, presented by Seattle Theatre Group, with support from Premera Blue Cross as the series title sponsor. Brotherton Cadillac is the official auto sponsor and PNC Bank is the official financial institution sponsor.

