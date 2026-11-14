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Video: Director Matthew Levitt Discusses EUREKA DAY At Seattle Rep

Matthew Levitt discusses the play's central line about a school board where everyone wants what is best.

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Seattle Rep has released a new interview featuring director Matthew Levitt, who shares insight into the theatre's current production of EUREKA DAY. During the conversation, Levitt highlights a line he believes captures the central message of the play: "No one in this room is a villain. We all want what's best for the school." Check out the video!

EUREKA DAY is Jonathan Spector's Tony Award-winning satire, which follows a progressive private school's board as it grapples with a mumps outbreak among its students. The play has drawn attention for turning a school board meeting into a source of both comedy and conflict over a hot-button issue.

The production is currently running at Seattle Rep, where the set's props, paint and production teams built the detailed elements shown in the tour, including the mechanical bookcase and other hidden features used throughout the show.

Performances run through November 15th. BroadwayWorld covered the staging in its review of EUREKA DAY at Seattle Rep. The theatre has also shared a backstage set tour of the production.

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