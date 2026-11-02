Spotlight: Your Holiday Plans Are Waiting at Seattle Rep

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Once the Halloween candy is gone, Seattle Rep has a treat that lasts much longer. This holiday season, the theatre is bringing two shows made for sharing. GET TICKETS TO PETER PAN and GET TICKETS TO CHRISTMAS PAGEANT.

At Seattle Rep in Seattle, the holiday lineup starts with Peter Pan Goes Wrong, running Nov. 27, 2026 through Jan. 3, 2027. The Cornley Drama Society takes audiences to Neverland, where pirates, mermaids and crocodiles fill the stage with zany comedy and adventure. The production promises no tricks, just pure theatrical magic.

Later in the season, Young Rep presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in the Leo K. Theater, December 11–20. Young Rep's beloved story follows the Herdmans, a family known for playing lots of tricks, and the young cast brings heart, humor and holiday cheer to the room.

Whether you're trading your Halloween costume for a Santa hat or just getting started on holiday plans, these two family-friendly comedies are worth a look this season. Tickets »

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