My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Watch the Trailer for Jeremy O. Harris-Produced Documentary AMERICAN THEATER
Screenings of the film are set for Queens, Houston, Salem and more.
You can now get a first look at the trailer for American Theater, the Jeremy O. Harris-produced documentary about MAGA director Brian Clowdus plotting his comeback with a group of conservative actors.
In the film, Directed by Nicholas Clark and Dylan Frederick, Clowdus summons a troupe of conservative actors to an abandoned cabin in rural Georgia to plot revenge on the Atlanta theater community with a musical retelling of the 1692 Salem witch trials.
As previously reported, several artists accused Clowdus of incorporating racist language into scripts where it was not called for, centering stories around the 'experiences of the white women characters instead of the Black characters as written', culturally insensitive costumes, and questionable conduct towards staff, amongst other issues.
Screenings
November 14-16 | Queens, NY | Low Cinema
November 16 | Houston, TX | River Oaks Theater
November 19 | Salem, MA | Cinema Salem
November 22 | Atlantic Highlands, NJ | Smodcastle Cinemas
November 23 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture
November 30 | St. Paul, MN | The Heights
December 5 | Seattle, WA | The Egyptian
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