Video: Watch the Trailer for Jeremy O. Harris-Produced Documentary AMERICAN THEATER

You can now get a first look at the trailer for American Theater, the ​Jeremy O. Harris-produced documentary about MAGA director Brian Clowdus plotting his comeback with a group of conservative actors.

In the film, Directed by Nicholas Clark and Dylan Frederick, Clowdus summons a troupe of conservative actors to an abandoned cabin in rural Georgia to plot revenge on the Atlanta theater community with a musical retelling of the 1692 Salem witch trials.

As previously reported, several artists accused Clowdus of incorporating racist language into scripts where it was not called for, centering stories around the 'experiences of the white women characters instead of the Black characters as written', culturally insensitive costumes, and questionable conduct towards staff, amongst other issues.

Screenings

November 14-16 | Queens, NY | Low Cinema

November 16 | Houston, TX | River Oaks Theater

November 19 | Salem, MA | Cinema Salem

November 22 | Atlantic Highlands, NJ | Smodcastle Cinemas

November 23 | Chicago, IL | Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture

November 30 | St. Paul, MN | The Heights

December 5 | Seattle, WA | The Egyptian

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