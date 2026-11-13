My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Video: Watch Ledisi Perform 'Inheritance' in WANTED on Broadway
The Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B singer plays 'Tallulah Clarke'.
The best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre earlier this week, where the new musical Wanted officially opened on Broadway. Check out a first look at "Inheritance" performed by Ledisi in this new video clip!
A soulful and dangerous new Broadway musical inspired by a family legend. Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. As Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, they straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. When powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family’s legacy.
The production stars Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James (Thoughts of a Colored Man, “The Chi”) as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) as Jesse, Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island, Parade) as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.
Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce.
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