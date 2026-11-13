Centerstage Theatre to Stage ALADDIN, A HOLIDAY PANTO in Federal Way

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Centerstage will present Aladdin: A Holiday Panto!, a musical comedy adaptation of the classic fairy tale featuring contemporary pop songs, comedy, and familiar characters. The holiday production is designed for audiences of all ages.

This production features local actors Joshua Jerard as Aladdin, Jonna Nguyen as Abanzar, Maggie Mok as Jasmine, Dale Bowers as Emperor, Jeronimo Thomas as Genie, Natalie Wingerter as Spirit of the Ring, Mauro Bozzo as Widow Twankey, Taylor Davis as Wishy Washy, Brynne Geiszler as Parts and Ensemble, Derek Mesford as Ensemble, Brynne Geiszler as Parts and Ensemble, Gracie Butterfield as Payne and Ensemble, Brian Huang as Ensemble, Carmen Souza as Ensemble, Carrie Sleeper-Bowers as Ensemble, Ryan Young as Ensemble, Tuppence Cooney as Ensemble, Tuppence Cooney as Swing and Ensemble, Kellen Duval-Wilkinson as Juvenile Ensemble, MJ Ross as Juvenile Ensemble, Mikaela Leder as Teen Ensemble, Matiya Searing as Teen Ensemble, and Suzanne Niambara as Teen Ensemble.

Aladdin, a Holiday Panto has been adapted from the classic tale into a riotous panto, by Vince Brady, and is directed by the incredible Trista Duval who also serves as the Artistic Director for Centerstage. Ashlyn Bagocius is Assistant Director, Niclas Olson is the tech director and set designer, Natalie Wingerter is the Choreographer, Aubri Frey is the Music Director, Shannon C. Miller is the lighting designer. Sound designer is Mo Moniz, Props are by Victoria Mota-Garcia, Costume Designer is Duana Hutchinson, stage manager is J Wheeler, with Dean Marshall as assistant stage manager. Tuppence Cooney is Child Wrangler, Evan Duval-Wilkinson is a Stage Hand, and Ashley Roy is the Art Director.

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $44 in advance (online or over the phone) and $47 at the door. Group, Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444.

Pay What You Will performance is on Saturday, November 28, 2026, 7:00pm

Sensory Friendly Performance is on Saturday, December 5, 2026, 2:00pm

Rated G, perfect for the whole family!

About Centerstage Theatre

Centerstage Theatre has served as a South Sound Arts community feature since 1977, and performed inside the Knutzen Family Theatre on beautiful Dumas Bay since 1998. We employ locally-based professional and semi-professional cast and crew members and believe that theater serves to make change, build community, and expand our collective knowledge base. Centerstage Theatre is committed to enhancing the lives of Western Washington community members by presenting a family-friendly holiday panto each season as well as a full season of theatrical favorites and cutting edge new works. More at www.centerstagetheatre.com

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming