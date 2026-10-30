Video: Watch a Set Tour of EUREKA DAY at Seattle Rep

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Watch a new backstage video from Seattle Rep that takes viewers behind the scenes of its production of EUREKA DAY, with stage management apprentice and production assistant Liana Carrasco leading a tour of the set. The preview highlights hidden doors, a rotating bookcase, handmade props, colorful fish and what the theater describes as a "special little friend" named Tango the orangutan.

EUREKA DAY is Jonathan Spector's Tony Award-winning satire, which follows a progressive private school's board as it grapples with a mumps outbreak among its students. The play has drawn attention for turning a school board meeting into a source of both comedy and conflict over a hot-button issue.

The production is currently running at Seattle Rep, where the set's props, paint and production teams built the detailed elements shown in the tour, including the mechanical bookcase and other hidden features used throughout the show.

Seattle Rep's production of EUREKA DAY was the subject of BroadwayWorld's review of the production, and the theater previously shared a sizzle reel featuring critic and audience reactions to the run.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 10 Hrs 05 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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