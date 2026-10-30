Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Watch a Set Tour of EUREKA DAY at Seattle Rep
A production assistant leads a walk-through of the hidden mechanics built into the play's set.
Watch a new backstage video from Seattle Rep that takes viewers behind the scenes of its production of EUREKA DAY, with stage management apprentice and production assistant Liana Carrasco leading a tour of the set. The preview highlights hidden doors, a rotating bookcase, handmade props, colorful fish and what the theater describes as a "special little friend" named Tango the orangutan.
EUREKA DAY is Jonathan Spector's Tony Award-winning satire, which follows a progressive private school's board as it grapples with a mumps outbreak among its students. The play has drawn attention for turning a school board meeting into a source of both comedy and conflict over a hot-button issue.
The production is currently running at Seattle Rep, where the set's props, paint and production teams built the detailed elements shown in the tour, including the mechanical bookcase and other hidden features used throughout the show.
Seattle Rep's production of EUREKA DAY was the subject of BroadwayWorld's review of the production, and the theater previously shared a sizzle reel featuring critic and audience reactions to the run.
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