Exclusive: Watch 'Typecast' From Signature's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE





Deema Turkomani and Kyle Sherman perform "Typecast" from Adam Gwon's ALL THE WORLD'S A STAGE at Signature Theatre. Watch the new video from the regional premiere now, directed by Matthew Gardiner and featuring performances by Callum Francis and Erin Driscoll, now until Dec. 20th.

The show is centered on embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art. The creative team includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri, lighting design by Max Doolittle and sound design by Eric Norris.

All the World's a Stage is moving new musical about embracing who you are and the life-saving power of art by one of contemporary musical theater's most exciting voices, Adam Gwon (Ordinary Days, Cake Off).

In 1996, a closeted high school math teacher agrees to mentor a student for a theater competition. Both outsiders in their small-town community, their exploration of Angels in America unsettles the town's delicate balance, and the vise of intolerance begins to tighten, twisting their lives in unexpected ways. This deeply human tale, with an expressive score, is a rallying cry for authenticity and a touching tribute to all the teachers whose selfless courage uplifts and changes us all.

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