Allen Fitzpatrick To Bring A CHRISTMAS CAROL Solo Show To Tacoma Little Theatre

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Tacoma Little Theatre will present Allen Fitzpatrick's acclaimed one-man production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL for two performances on December 14 and 15, 2026.

Now in his sixth year performing the holiday classic, Fitzpatrick brings Charles Dickens' beloved story to life by portraying 26 characters in a one-hour performance.

The production follows in the tradition of Dickens himself, who began presenting public readings of A CHRISTMAS CAROL several years after publishing the novella and continued performing them until the year of his death.

Fitzpatrick brings five decades of Broadway and professional theatre experience to the production, having worked alongside Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Harold Prince, John Guare, and Marvin Hamlisch.

He made his Broadway debut in LES MISÉRABLES, with additional Broadway credits including DRIVING MISS DAISY alongside James Earl Jones, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, DAMN YANKEES with Jerry Lewis, and 42ND STREET. He also served as standby for John Lithgow in SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS, directed by Nicholas Hytner.

Fitzpatrick shared an Emmy Award for his contribution to PASSION: LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER, in which he appeared opposite Patti LuPone. His other stage credits include SUNSET BOULEVARD alongside Petula Clark, Andrew Lloyd Webber's ASPECTS OF LOVE with Keith Michell, and SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION with Marlo Thomas.

Throughout his career, Fitzpatrick has appeared in 28 productions at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, performed in several Broadway national tours, and played a leading role in the premiere of WHISTLE DOWN THE WIND, directed by Harold Prince. His credits also include numerous television appearances.

Based on Dickens' classic novella, A CHRISTMAS CAROL follows Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly businessman who is visited by three spirits on Christmas Eve. Through journeys into his past, present, and future, Scrooge confronts the consequences of his actions and discovers the importance of generosity, compassion, and redemption.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL will be presented at Tacoma Little Theatre on Monday, December 14, and Tuesday, December 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for all ages and may be purchased at www.tacomalittletheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at (253) 272-2281.

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