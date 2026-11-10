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OH, MARY! to Return to Seattle in 2028 After Record Paramount Theatre Week

Written by Cole Escola and directed by Sam Pinkleton, the dark comedy follows Mary Todd Lincoln before the assassination of Abraham Lincoln.

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OH, MARY! to Return to Seattle in 2028 After Record Paramount Theatre Week

Oh, Mary! set a new box office record for the highest-grossing week ever for a play at The Paramount Theatre in Seattle. The touring production grossed $2,541,743 across eight performances for the week ending November 8, 2026.

Following the record-breaking engagement, Oh, Mary! will return to Seattle in 2028 as part of the second year of its North American Tour. Engagement dates, ticket information, and casting will be announced at a later date. Patrons may register for Seattle engagement updates and priority ticket access through the Broadway at The Paramount eClub sign-up at www.stgpresents.org/enews-signup/.

Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A live stage film of Oh, Mary!, filmed in London's West End, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.

Oh, Mary! is produced by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares Miller & Rosenberg, and Showtown Productions.

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More on this show: OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27 · 4/29/2026


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