Review: OH, MARY! at Paramount Theatre

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Alaska Thunderfuck in OH, MARY!

First National Tour

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Dear Readers, I must warn you that I’ll be using some coarse and crude language in a bit. Not trying to shock or offend but it’s the actor’s name I’ll be referencing from the current production of “Oh, Mary!” playing at the Paramount. But then, if you’re interested in “Oh, Mary!” then you had better be ready for the coarse and crude and more. But you should also be ready for one of the cleverest and funniest shows to come around in years.

Cole Escola’s brilliant play comes from very little of actual history. Mary Todd Lincoln (Alaska Thunderfuck) is a frustrated woman. Mary’s Husband (John-Andrew Morrison) is always off with Mary’s Husband’s Assistant (Michael Lepore) dealing with issues of the war with the south. So, she’s bored, and drunk, and longing for her days as a cabaret star. Even Mary’s Chaperone (Pooya Mohseni) can’t keep her occupied or even distracted with horseback riding or painting lessons or needlepoint. So, Mary’s Husband hires a local actor to give his wife acting lessons to scratch that theatrical itch. Mary’s Teacher (Wesley Taylor) is a handsome, hunky man who soon fills Mary’s head with thoughts of running away together. But will Mary succumb? Will she leave her secure life for a life on stage? And will she ever find where her husband hid her booze? Well, you need to see the show to find out, and you should if at all possible.

Escola’s mega-hit, Tony Award winning and Pulitzer Prize nominated show will keep you in stitches for its entire 90-minute run. I managed to see it on Broadway and went into it after seeing a play I really did not like. So, I went into this in a foul mood and that was quickly turned around with the pre-show music of Disco divas singing showtunes. And by the end, my face hurt from laughing. As I said, it’s crude and crass and if you have that sensibility, like me, you’ll love it. Escola’s raucous take on this woman quickly leaves the historical and goes for the hysterical. The show does tend to punch down to the baser comedy but in a superbly clever way. And if you can go with it, this roller coaster will take you on quite a ride.

The cast is sublime. Only five of them tearing up the stage and each one with outstanding comedic timing. Morrison is fantastic as the weary and struggling husband, but never think he’s playing the straight man to Mary’s chaos as he’s a phenomenal and crazy character himself. And Lepore as his assistant rolls with each punch even as he’s put in all sorts of crazy positions. Mohseni as Mary’s tortured chaperone brings in her own ribald comedy even while playing the proper, chaste woman of the time. And when she lets it fly, look out. And Taylor, oh Mr. Taylor. I’ve been a fan of his for years from his time on the TV show “Smash” to catching him in “The Addams Family”, I’ve never been let down by him and as Mary’s Teacher he still brings the goods. He’s able to match her crazy note for note and bring in his own special sauce. And it doesn’t hurt that he fills out those leggings like nobody’s business. I was a fan before, and even more so now.

Wesley Taylor in OH, MARY!

First National Tour.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman

for MurphyMade

But the show is all about Mary, as is her world, and Thunderfuck grabs ahold of this show like a ravenous pitbull with a piece of steak and thrashes it around til it has no choice but to relent and enjoy being devoured. I only knew of her peripherally from her time on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” so wasn’t sure what to expect. But she takes the part and runs with it with gusto. From her crazed entrances to her sweeping exits, she is a destructive force of nature, and you had best just get out of the way or hang on for the ride. The ride, sadly, does end, but you’re better off for the experience.

This is one of those shows that has become a staple of theatrical pop culture and you should do your best to catch it while you can. And so, with my three-letter rating system I give “Oh, Mary!” at the Paramount an “it was great on Broadway and it’s equally great now” WOW. Get your tickets if you can (I checked for your Dear Readers and there are still a smattering of seats available), find your seats and buckle up for the ride of your life.

“Oh, Mary!” plays at the Paramount Theatre through November 8th. For tickets or information visit Seattle Theatre Group online at www.stgpresents.org.

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