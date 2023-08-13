Veterans Of Seattle's Modern Dance Scene Explore Aging, Sexuality and More in GOOD FOR HER AGE This December

GOOD FOR HER AGE, running December 15, 16, and 17 at NOD Theatre at eXit SPACE, is a multi-disciplinary performance by the Seattle-based dance collective Four on the Floor. The work utilizes dance, live music, and video to explore the challenges, grief, and triumphs of four aging dancers as they transition into the realm of middle age.

Dressed in an ever-changing rotation of red costumes, the dancers will present a variety of solo and ensemble pieces. This work will examine what happens when the body, the instrument of a dancer, can no longer perform as it once did. It will also investigate sexuality, invisibility, and the quest for creative and societal relevance in a youth-focused culture. Although the subject matter embraces darker notions, it also employs humor and absurdity to draw the audience in and ask them to reflect on their own beliefs about ''women of a certain age.”

The piece is comprised of four dancers, Diana Cardiff, Karen Garrett de Luna, Sara Jinks, and Sarah Paul Ocampo. They will be accompanied by multi-instrumentalist, Ken Jarvey.

Four on the Floor was conceived in 2021 during the pandemic as a response to the limitations of the quarantine, choreographing and filming outdoor site-specific work around Seattle. The group is named after the 4/4-time signature in drumming, which is often associated with anthemic, fist-pumping music.

Diana Cardiff is a performer and choreographer. She has created, produced, and performed in the original productions of the Buttrock Suites since its inception in 2003, which eventually led to co-creating the highly successful recurring holiday shows, Buttcracker I-V. Cardiff was a founding member of d9 Dance Collective and a member of Pat Graney Dance Company and Wade Madsen and Dancers. She has set work for Ian Bell's Rebar Brown Derby Series, Teatro ZinZanni, Seattle Repertory Theater, Live Girls! Theatre, and more. Most recently, she co-produced Space 50, an all outer-space themed dance, music, and film concert. She holds a BFA from Cornish College of the Arts.

Karen Garrett de Luna is a dancer, aerialist, and photographer. An artist of mixed Filipino and European descent, de Luna's work combines diverse materials and disciplines which reflect the hybridity in her heritage, education and pursuits. She holds an MAA in Visual Arts from Emily Carr University of Art + Design (Vancouver, BC) and BAs in Dance and Mathematics from the University of Washington (Seattle, WA).

Ken Jarvey is a multi-instrumentalist and performer. He has played in numerous Pacific Northwest bands including The Can't See, New Luck Toy, Sunbreaks, and SKKS.

Sara Jinks is a performer, choreographer, producer, and filmmaker. She performed with Crispin Spaeth Dance Group and d9 Dance Collective and was a dancer/collaborator with Pat Graney Company for 18 years. Jinks curated and produced several Ten Tiny Dances and co-produced the raucous and popular Buttcracker for five holiday seasons. She directed Telephone 21, an art rendition of the children's game for twelve artists and has also created films for Four on the Floor and other entities. Jinks recently co-produced Space 50, a space-themed dance, live music and film extravaganza along with Cardiff, and works in Artist Services at Meany Center for the Performing Arts.

Sarah Paul Ocampo is a dancer, musician, and writer. She is one of the co-founders of the literary performance group, The Typing Explosion, which toured nationally and internationally. Her multi-disciplinary work has been presented at Red Cat Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, Santa Barbara Museum of Contemporary Art's Visiting Artist Series, Pete's Candy Store in Brooklyn, New York and the Factory and On the Boards in Seattle, WA. She has also performed in the bands Advanced Beginner, Qualitarians, Love Hotel, and SKKS.



GOOD FOR HER AGE

7:30pm, Dec. 15,16, and 17

NOD Theatre at eXit SPACE

1621 12th Ave, Seattle

Click Here

Photo Credit: Karen Garrett de Luna