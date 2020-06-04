Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Celebrate Ensembles with 5th Avenue Theatre's F@T5: Essential Ensembles

Article Pixel Jun. 4, 2020  

Hey Musical Theater heads! Fridays @ The 5th doesn't stop just because we're all stuck inside!

Here's Episode 9: The Essential Ensemble with Sophie Franco, Nik Hagen, Rico Lastrapes, and Sarah Russell. This episode originally aired on Friday, May 29, 2020. Learn more about F@T5: Long Distance and register for upcoming sessions here: https://5thavenue.org/education/youth

The ensemble is the backbone of a show-filled with tireless, magic chameleons who are vital to the storytelling and are constantly juggling tracking sheets, quick changes, swing tracks, and alto harmonies-all the while seamlessly inviting the audience to suspend their disbelief and jump into the world of the show.

Panelists Sarah Russell, Nik Hagen, Rico Lastrapes, and Sophie Franco know that being an "ensemblist" takes strength, determination, creativity and patience-and this group of ENSEMBLE ALL STARS gives us the inside scoop. Remember there are no small parts-and most likely it's 50 different exits and entrances, 6-minute dance combinations and miraculous costumes changes... you get the point.

VIDEO: Celebrate Ensembles with 5th Avenue Theatre's F@T5: Essential Ensembles
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Constantine Maroulis and ROCK OF AGES Cast and Band Cover Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life'
  • VIDEO: Because it's June! Watch Leslie Uggams' Iconic Performance of 'June is Bustin' Out All Over'
  • VIDEO: Dave Malloy Announces NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 Will Make West Coast Premiere With the Shotgun Players
  • VIDEO: Black Broadway Performers Express Themselves in New Music Video 'Dream Like New York'