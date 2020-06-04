VIDEO: Celebrate Ensembles with 5th Avenue Theatre's F@T5: Essential Ensembles

Hey Musical Theater heads! Fridays @ The 5th doesn't stop just because we're all stuck inside!

Here's Episode 9: The Essential Ensemble with Sophie Franco, Nik Hagen, Rico Lastrapes, and Sarah Russell. This episode originally aired on Friday, May 29, 2020. Learn more about F@T5: Long Distance and register for upcoming sessions here: https://5thavenue.org/education/youth

The ensemble is the backbone of a show-filled with tireless, magic chameleons who are vital to the storytelling and are constantly juggling tracking sheets, quick changes, swing tracks, and alto harmonies-all the while seamlessly inviting the audience to suspend their disbelief and jump into the world of the show.

Panelists Sarah Russell, Nik Hagen, Rico Lastrapes, and Sophie Franco know that being an "ensemblist" takes strength, determination, creativity and patience-and this group of ENSEMBLE ALL STARS gives us the inside scoop. Remember there are no small parts-and most likely it's 50 different exits and entrances, 6-minute dance combinations and miraculous costumes changes... you get the point.

