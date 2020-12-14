TREESON: An Eco-Musical Inspires Listeners To Save The Earth

"Will you play your part before it's too late?" is the tagline of TREESON, a new, original eco-musical. After the damage that's been inflicted upon the environment by his father's unethical logging company, TREESON unpacks one man's journey toward redemption - to choose purpose over profit. With an Americana soundtrack that fuses Western, blues, jazz, pop and folk tunes written by G. Victoria Campbell, the album is not only a call to action for climate justice, but it is also a message of inspiration and hope.

The original cast album will be released in all digital stores and streaming platforms on Friday, January 15th, 2021 and a portion of sales will go toward the Rainforest Alliance. For a sneak peek, two exclusive tracks featuring Daniele Alan-Carter titled "More" and "Birth to Earth" are currently streamable at treesonmusical.com.

The show is still in development, but the album will provide musical fans with an early chance to experience the material and immerse themselves in the lush soundscape of the story. Appearing on the album are Simon Bächtiger, G. Victoria Campbell, Peter Campbell, Aly Carrigan, Daniele Alan-Carter, Diana Chu, Luisa Cortés, Jacob Didas, Sinead Davies, Sarsi Grace, Stephen Ingram, Auguste Jankauskaite, Emett Matthews, Jenny Mollet, Sarah Waddington and Colin Wardale. Book, music and lyrics are by G. Victoria Campbell. The album has orchestrations by Joseph Purdue who also composed music for Unfolding Tales, Legends of Arahma and Catfish. Follow TREESON on all social media platforms @treesonmusical and treesonmusical.com to be the first to hear the latest news and information.