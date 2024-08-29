THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH to be Presented at Seattle Rep This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle Rep today announced the cast and creative team behind Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth, the opening production of their 2024/25 Season, playing September 26 through October 20. Directed by Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez, this Pulitzer Prize-winning epic experience features a large professional cast with a rotating ensemble of community members and special community guest stars.

Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Box Office at 206.443.2222.

Considered a “bucket list” show for theater lovers, The Skin of Our Teeth is a thought-provoking comic fantasia about endings and new beginnings that embraces chaos and fun, featuring an immersive, carnival-like lobby atmosphere. The production also incorporates a large-scale participatory community component, building upon and serving as an evolution of Seattle Rep's Public Works program—and with a rotating community ensemble cast and guest stars, no two nights will ever be the same.

“This massive and ambitious classic also happens to be absurdly funny and utterly of the moment. It's a love letter to human endurance—one that resonates most when the world is on the brink of change.” said Seattle Rep Artistic Director Dámaso Rodríguez. “In a time of heightened anxiety and divisiveness around the globe, it seems fitting to begin the 2024/25 Season with a play about humanity's infinite capacity to build a better world.”

Directing the production holds special meaning for Rodríguez, marking both the inaugural play of his first season as lead curator at Seattle Rep and his first experience directing on the mainstage at the flagship Seattle theater. For more of his thoughts behind this play and the entire 2024/25 Season, visit SeattleRep.org.

The Skin of Our Teeth plays in Seattle Rep's Bagley Wright Theater September 26 – October 20, 2024 and will feature props, sets, and costumes #BuiltBySeattleRep's incredible team of local artisans.

Single tickets are on sale now online at SeattleRep.org or by calling the Box Office at 206.443.2222. Individual tickets are now on sale for many other productions in Seattle Rep's season, including the upcoming Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit, and the recently announced special season engagement of The Second City's holiday show, The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Sweater.

Throughout the run of this show, Seattle Rep will host a series of access opportunities and events including an ASL Interpretation and Audio Described performance, a Student Matinee, and a Teen Night in partnership with TeenTix, during which teens can purchase $5 tickets to experience the show. For more information about this play and programs associated with it, visit SeattleRep.org.

ABOUT THE CAST

Seattle Rep's The Skin of Our Teeth spotlights the talent in our community, providing opportunities for 300 people to participate. Every performance will include up to 14 community guest stars and incorporate a rotating 13-person Community Ensemble (made up of participants from Seattle Rep's Public Works program) in various scenes alongside the large professional cast.

The professional cast features Sara Hennessy (Artists Repertory Theatre: The Skin of Our Teeth) as Sabina; Emily Kuroda (Actors Theatre of Louisville: we, the invisibles) as Mrs. Antrobus; Theodore Detrano (Taproot Theatre Company: The Nerd) and Aaron Haskel as Telegraph Boy (alternating performances); Rachel Guyer-Mafune (Seattle Shakespeare Company: The Bed Trick) as Gladys; Chip Sherman (Seattle Rep: Fat Ham) as Henry; and Carlos Lacámara (TV: Barry; The Shrink Next Door) as Mr. Antrobus. Ensemble roles include Tim Gouran (Seattle Rep: Sherlock Holmes and The American Problem); Sunam Ellis (Seattle Public Theater: Hand to God); Mike Wu (Seattle Shakespeare Company: The Two Gentlemen of Verona); Viviana Garza (Seattle Rep: Quixote Nuevo); Laura Crotte (Seattle Rep: Quixote Nuevo); Ally Poole (Arcola Theatre: Women of Troy); Bradley Goodwill (Intiman Theatre: Paradise Lost); and Arlando Smith (Seattle Shakespeare Company: Troilus and Cressida).

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team for The Skin of Our Teeth includes Dámaso Rodríguez (Director); Stephanie Kerley Schwartz (Scenic Designer); Angela Balogh Calin (Costume Designer); Robert J. Aguilar (Lighting Designer); M.L. Dogg (Sound Designer); Megan Wilkerson (Projections Designer); Orlando G. Morales (Composer & Music Director); Charlie Johnson (Choreographer); Hattie Claire Andres (Associate Director); Paul Adolphsen (Dramaturg); Geoffrey Alm (Fight Director); Stina Lotti (Production Stage Manager); Bret Torbeck (Stage Manager); Jessica C. Bomball (Assistant Stage Manager); Anna Vraney (Assistant Stage Manager); and Amy Jurkiewicz (Youth Supervisor).

