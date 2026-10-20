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THE OUTSIDERS Tour to Play Portland's Keller Auditorium

Performances will run November 17-24.

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THE OUTSIDERS Tour to Play Portland's Keller Auditorium

The tour of Tony Award winning Best Musical, The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola's landmark motion picture, will play Keller Auditorium from November 17 – 24.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor. The Outsiders opened on Broadway on April 11, 2024, and continues to play to sold out houses at the Jacobs Theatre.

Get The Outsiders Tickets From $80

More on this show: THE OUTSIDERS National Tour is Coming to Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre · 4/9/2026



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