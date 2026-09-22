Video: First Look at 5th Avenue Theatre's A CHORUS LINE

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The 5th Avenue Theatre has released videos of the company performing 'What I Did For Love,' "At the Ballet," and "Gimme the Ball." The clips offer a preview of the Seattle theatre's production, which through 27, 2026.

The videos feature Brandon LaVar, Samantha Gershman, Kayla Pecchioni, Tori Gresham, and Emily Ann Brooks.

A Chorus Line was conceived, originally choreographed, and originally directed by Michael Bennett, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a group of Broadway dancers auditioning for spots in a chorus line, laying bare the sacrifices and personal histories behind their pursuit of a career on stage.

The 5th Avenue Theatre's new staging is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones. The production promises the show's familiar mix of dance sequences and intimate character moments, built around numbers like 'One' and 'What I Did For Love' that have become synonymous with the title.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 09 Hrs 09 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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