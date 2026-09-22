Video: First Look at 5th Avenue Theatre's A CHORUS LINE
The videos feature Brandon Lavar, Samantha Gershman, Kayla Pecchioni, Tori Gresham, and Emily Ann Brooks.
The 5th Avenue Theatre has released videos of the company performing 'What I Did For Love,' "At the Ballet," and "Gimme the Ball." The clips offer a preview of the Seattle theatre's production, which through 27, 2026.
The videos feature Brandon LaVar, Samantha Gershman, Kayla Pecchioni, Tori Gresham, and Emily Ann Brooks.
A Chorus Line was conceived, originally choreographed, and originally directed by Michael Bennett, with a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a group of Broadway dancers auditioning for spots in a chorus line, laying bare the sacrifices and personal histories behind their pursuit of a career on stage.
The 5th Avenue Theatre's new staging is directed and choreographed by Denis Jones. The production promises the show's familiar mix of dance sequences and intimate character moments, built around numbers like 'One' and 'What I Did For Love' that have become synonymous with the title.
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