Video: EUREKA DAY Sizzle Reel Released by Seattle Rep
New footage captures critic and audience reactions to the Tony-winning satire's Seattle run.
A new sizzle reel from Seattle Rep stitches together critic blurbs and audience soundbites for its production of EUREKA DAY, giving viewers a flavor of the reception the show has drawn during its current run. The footage leans heavily on reaction, pairing onstage glimpses with quotes calling the production side-splitting and impossible to pin down.
EUREKA DAY is Jonathan Spector's Tony Award-winning satire, which follows a progressive private school's board as it grapples with a mumps outbreak and the fallout among parents and administrators. The play has built a reputation for mining comedy out of committee dysfunction while tackling a charged real-world issue.
The sizzle reel includes a line from The Sound on Stage calling the show 'quite possibly the funniest thing I have ever seen on a stage,' along with a mention of BroadwayWorld's own description of the production as 'thoughtful yet gut-busting.' Audience comments featured in the video include one calling the Zoom meeting scene hilarious and relatable, noting, 'I have been in that meeting.'
Seattle Rep's run of EUREKA DAY continues through November 15. BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, praising its ability to keep its characters from being easily categorized despite the show's comedic engine.
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