Video: EUREKA DAY Sizzle Reel Released by Seattle Rep

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A new sizzle reel from Seattle Rep stitches together critic blurbs and audience soundbites for its production of EUREKA DAY, giving viewers a flavor of the reception the show has drawn during its current run. The footage leans heavily on reaction, pairing onstage glimpses with quotes calling the production side-splitting and impossible to pin down.

EUREKA DAY is Jonathan Spector's Tony Award-winning satire, which follows a progressive private school's board as it grapples with a mumps outbreak and the fallout among parents and administrators. The play has built a reputation for mining comedy out of committee dysfunction while tackling a charged real-world issue.

The sizzle reel includes a line from The Sound on Stage calling the show 'quite possibly the funniest thing I have ever seen on a stage,' along with a mention of BroadwayWorld's own description of the production as 'thoughtful yet gut-busting.' Audience comments featured in the video include one calling the Zoom meeting scene hilarious and relatable, noting, 'I have been in that meeting.'

Seattle Rep's run of EUREKA DAY continues through November 15. BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, praising its ability to keep its characters from being easily categorized despite the show's comedic engine.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 07 Hrs 23 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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