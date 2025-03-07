THE LARAMIE PROJECT CYCLE Comes to the Lakewood Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lakewood Playhouse has announced THE LARAMIE PROJECT CYCLE. The company will offer the opportunity for patrons to experience The Laramie Project: Ten Years Later with a special rehearsed reading on Saturday, March 15th at 7:30pm.

Ten years on, Tectonic Theater members returned to Laramie to find out what had happened over the last decade. Has Matthew's murder had a lasting impact on society? How has the town changed as a result of that event? What does life in Laramie tell us about life in our own communities 10 years later?

We will then complete our journey to Laramie with an encore performance of the original play on Sunday, March 16th at 2:00pm, to give one last opportunity to share this incredible story.

"This was my first time back in several years. But to all and sundry I can say, 'Come home! Open your heart to what is being rebuilt in the corner of Lakewood Towne Center, and make The Laramie Project your return tentpole.' Because the story is important, the performances are magnificent, and the evening will not be in vain. I promise!" - Kim Hastings

"What differentiates the Lakewood Playhouse production of The Laramie Project, under the direction of Joseph C. Walsh, is the amount of love that the cast and creative team has put into it, enough love to present a show that is memorable and impactful, one that has the potential to change minds and hearts...you most definitely should go and see it..." - The Sound On Stage

"...while the subject matter is heavy, the play avoids becoming dour, so suffused is it with humanity and even humor. The overwhelming sensation in The Laramie Project is not one of anger or of sorrow, but of a kind of cautious hope." - OLY ARTS

There are still three more chances to see the original production this weekend, March 6th-9th with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

The incredible cast features Darryin B. Cunningham, Zack Fowler, Mykahla George, Ty Halton, Aya Hashiguchi, Brookelyne Peterson, Jason Sharp, Stefanie Van Rafelghem with understudies Brad Alemao (performing in Ten Years Later), Marie Tjernlund (performing in Ten Years Later and the encore performance) and Kaelynn Miller (performing n Ten Years Later.).

The Laramie Project is directed by Joseph C. Walsh, assistant directed by Courtnee Ramos, lighting design by Elijah Bellis, costume design and properties design by Madeleine Arnold, and the scenic artist is Ashley Roy-Simpson. The stage manager is Maisha Rice and the assistant stage manager is Stephanie Huber.

Comments