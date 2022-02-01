TB's Got Talent Charity Bash is Seeking Variety, Vocal, Dance Talents

Tori Belle community is making a difference to those in need during the upcoming TB's Got Talent Charity Bash, airing Live, March 3 at 4 p.m. PT.

"This is our fourth Virtual Charity Bash and we have raised nearly $90K for families in need to date. It is an honor to make a positive impact in the lives of our most vulnerable families all over the world," said Co-founder and CEO of Tori Belle Cosmetics, Laura Hunter.

Fundraising is made possible thanks to a strong partnership between National Organization for Women's Safety Awareness (NOWSA), the generosity of Tori Belle customers, Sales Affiliates, and large Tori Belle Cosmetics corporate donations.

The show will be hosted by actress, model, key-note speaker and former Ms. World, Meghan Buelt. The semi-finalists will be chosen by an esteemed panel of judges, including Film Producer and Actor, Jason Brooks; Author, Actress, previous Ms. World, Inventor, Co-founder and Tori Belle Cosmetics CEO, Laura Hunter, and others. TB's Got Talent Charity Bash winners will perform live in Los Vegas during the April Time to Shine! Tori Belle Convention.

The finalists and winner in each (Variety, Vocal, Dance) category will be chosen by the viewing audience and every vote is a $1 donation toward the $25,000 fundraising goal.

100% of donations will go directly to families who have been financially impacted during these challenging times.

To support families in need:

TB's Got Talent Charity Bash, March 3, 2022 at 4 p.m. PT

https://www.facebook.com/toribellecosmetics

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcXtBhaizSPHu0YzTNy6-bA