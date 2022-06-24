Seattle Iranian Festival Celebrates Iranian Women During One-Day Festival At Seattle Center

Seattle Center Festál continues Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Armory Food & Event Hall. Produced by the Iranian American Community Alliance (IACA), the 16th Annual Seattle Iranian Festival's theme is the "Celebration of Iranian Women."

The festival program is a full day of activities, performances and discussions for all ages. The Seattle Iranian Choir, Seattle Persian School, Beshkan Dance Academy and Karoun Dance Ensemble will perform songs, dances and a workshop. Discussions and a women's panel will be in the upstairs portion of the Armory Food & Event Hall while the downstairs will host book signings. Children's activities will be available as well.

This cultural event is a celebration that invites both Iranian and non-Iranians to come together under the roof of the Seattle Center Armory as part of the Festál festival family. Event producers aim to build a legacy for the rising generation of Iranian-Americans to embrace being both Iranian and American, as well as showcasing the beautiful Iranian culture at the heart of Seattle.

The festival is free and open to the public. A bazaar of vendors, Persian food, pastries and tea will be available for purchase.

The Iranian American Community Alliance (IACA) is a Seattle-based, 501(c)(3) non-profit, non-religious and non-political organization, working to unite, strengthen and mobilize the Iranian American community and serve the greater Seattle area. The IACA is led by a passionate group of volunteers including the Board of Directors, the Advisory Board and individual volunteers. Every individual plays a key role in fostering a vibrant Iranian American community. The IACA seeks to not only bring the current Iranian American community together, but also to promote the future prosperity of ones to come.

Seattle Center Festál cultivates a deeper understanding of the cultures and ethnic diversity that contribute to the rich vibrancy of the Pacific Northwest. This unique series links together 24 free festivals presented on weekends from February to November, each with its own cultural focus, identity, and range of engaging activities. 2022 commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Festál, ushering in a new era of hybrid programs during the return to in-person events. Seattle Center Festál is where the world will gather to celebrate the people, the places, the stories, the traditions, and the next 25 years of innovation. Seattle Center Festál is produced in partnership with 24 different community groups and supported by 4Culture, City of Seattle, and Seattle Center Foundation. Festál is also part of the ArtsFund Cultural Partners Network.

Seattle Center is celebrating 60 years with all that is "New, Now, and Next" as Seattle's hub for arts, sports, community events, and cultural festivals. Originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the dynamic 74-acre campus has transformed over the years to respond to, reflect, and represent the region's ever-broadening community. Seattle Center and its iconic International Fountain are often referred to as the "Heart of Seattle," serving as a treasured community gathering place where the local, regional, national, and international visitors come together every day. Today more than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations reside on the grounds, along with a diverse variety of public programs and thousands of events attracting more than 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences, and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in business activity and $631 million in labor income.