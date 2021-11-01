Sparkling Lights, Live and Virtual Entertainment and Holiday Traditions Await at Seattle Center Winterfest 2021 Â Â 

Connect to a world of sparkling lights, festive amusements and family-friendly entertainment at Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 26-Dec. 31, virtually at www.seattlecenter/winterfest and in-person at Seattle Center.

Step inside Seattle Center Armory, decked for the holidays, and you will find Winter Train & Village and weekend Mainstage performances. Stick around for a bite to eat in the Armory Food & Event Hall or venture outside for noontime ice sculpting on Saturdays and colorful campus lights every day of the week. Check out Awesome Exhibition in Fisher Pavilion or walk around the newly opened Climate Pledge Arena.

Arts education and school performance groups from across our region provide the virtual holiday spirit and song on www.seattlecenter.com and via Seattle Center social media channels, Nov. 26-Dec. 31.

Winterfest Coloring Contest

An online contest invites aspiring young artists and others inspired to submit their own renderings of Winterfest-themed coloring sheets for display on Seattle Center social media channels. Each week a winning submission is chosen to receive a small prize.

Explore a 40-foot-long, turn-of-the-century model train and wintery miniature village inside the Armory Food & Event Hall, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., daily, Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Visitors may pick up an entry sheet at the village train station and look for clues in a challenging scavenger hunt. Donations accepted to keep the train operating.

Twinkling tree lights line campus pathways to complement colorful lighting on campus buildings and grounds. The illumination, provided by Climate Pledge Arena, includes a special International Fountain light and music show, 6 p.m., daily, Nov. 26-Jan. 1, 2022.

This interactive exhibit of LEGO models features 38 large-scale LEGO creations incorporating nearly 1 million LEGO bricks. The exhibit, Nov. 13-Jan. 16, 2022, in Fisher Pavilion, includes an 8-foot-tall, 660-pound Orca, the world's first life-sized LEGO brick Harley-Davidson and a NASA SLS rocket almost 25 feet high. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://AwesomeExhibition.com.

Watch a world class sculptor at work in creation of original ice art, 12 p.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays, Nov. 27-Dec. 18, on Fisher Green. Master carvers Chan Kitburi and Janson Iwakami will shape ice into seasonal and holiday-themed sculptures, perfect for holiday snapshots and selfies.

Get a glimpse into the cultures, artistry and creativity of Seattle Center FestÃ¡l festivals in virtual programming displayed on an impressive new LED screen suspended above the Armory Mainstage, middays on weekdays (TBC).

The Armory Mainstage hosts professional live entertainment midday on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 27-Dec. 26, excluding Dec. 25. Performances include choral music, jazz and rock bands, dance, acrobatics and a variety of family-themed entertainment.

The premier cover band Groove Nation performs a four-hour set on the Armory mainstage, 8 p.m.-11:45 p.m. Outside, Fountain of Light at International Fountain features DJ Arson Nicki accompanied by a video artist who projects images onto the fountain waters, 10 p.m.-12 midnight. This event is TBC, subject to State, County and City COVID-19 requirements.

Seattle Center Winterfest activities are free of charge unless noted. All activities are subject to change. Masks are required for anyone (age five+) inside Seattle Center buildings and at outdoor events of 500 or more, where proof of vaccination verification or recent negative COVID-19 test might also be required. Consider all your transportation options as you route your way to Seattle Center Winterfest. The newly expanded Seattle Center Monorail, now accepting ORCA, offers a 90-second ride between the downtown core and Seattle Center, and expanded light rail provides additional ways to get to the Center.

For more information on Seattle Center Winterfest and other public programming at Seattle Center, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.