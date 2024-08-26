SKETCHFEST SEATTLE Returns This September

SketchFest Seattle is bringing the freshest, most inventive sketch comedy acts to Unexpected Productions Market Theater in Pike Place Market for the 24th year!
From September 8 through 10, laugh-loving audiences have seven opportunities to experience the best of what top North American sketch comedy writers and performers are creating in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto and right here at home in Seattle.
Single show tickets are $15 each online $20 at the door, or you can buy a SketchFest Seattle Weekend Pass and see every show of the festival for only $50. Tickets and passes can be purchased at www.sketchfest.org.
Friday, Sept. 6 - Host: Zak
7pm: Field Trip / Jordan Moeller
9pm: Maple Daddies / Cam Wyllie
Saturday, Sept. 7 - Host: Sara Jo
7pm: The “Responsible” Adults / Loveseat / Jackie and Allison
9pm: EFTL / Bad Medicine
Sunday, Sept. 8 - Host: Nickolasm
6pm: Local Showcase
830pm: DTRBAR/Smat!
SketchFest Seattle is the world's original sketch comedy festival and has established a reputation for presenting the best and most original comedy from around the globe. Our mission is to promote sketch comedy as a performing art by providing a venue for groups to network and showcase their talent. SketchFest Seattle is a 501c3 non-profit company.
SketchFest Seattle staff members include: Ben Laurance, Zak Nelson, Cassia Ward, Chris Yoon, Amanda Gemmill-Strauss, Justina Kolb, Jess Dungan, Michael Henning, and Nick Kruger.
