News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SKETCHFEST SEATTLE Returns This September

SketchFest Seattle is bringing the freshest, most inventive sketch comedy acts to Unexpected Productions Market Theater in Pike Place Market for the 24th year!

By: Aug. 26, 2024
SKETCHFEST SEATTLE Returns This September Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

SketchFest Seattle is bringing the freshest, most inventive sketch comedy acts to Unexpected Productions Market Theater in Pike Place Market for the 24th year!

LATEST NEWS

Review: TITANISH at Seattle Public Theater
BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Comes to the Paramount Theatre in December
Review: PETER PAN at The Paramount Theatre
ArtsWest to Present GUARDS AT THE TAJ by Rajiv Joseph

From September 8 through 10, laugh-loving audiences have seven opportunities to experience the best of what top North American sketch comedy writers and performers are creating in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Toronto and right here at home in Seattle.

Single show tickets are $15 each online $20 at the door, or you can buy a SketchFest Seattle Weekend Pass and see every show of the festival for only $50. Tickets and passes can be purchased at www.sketchfest.org.

2024 Festival Performances

Friday, Sept. 6 - Host: Zak

7pm: Field Trip / Jordan Moeller

9pm: Maple Daddies / Cam Wyllie 

Saturday, Sept. 7 - Host: Sara Jo

7pm: The “Responsible” Adults / Loveseat / Jackie and Allison

9pm: EFTL / Bad Medicine

Sunday, Sept. 8 - Host: Nickolasm

6pm: Local Showcase 

830pm: DTRBAR/Smat!

ABOUT SKETCHFEST SEATTLE

SketchFest Seattle is the world's original sketch comedy festival and has established a reputation for presenting the best and most original comedy from around the globe. Our mission is to promote sketch comedy as a performing art by providing a venue for groups to network and showcase their talent. SketchFest Seattle is a 501c3 non-profit company.

SketchFest Seattle staff members include: Ben Laurance, Zak Nelson, Cassia Ward, Chris Yoon, Amanda Gemmill-Strauss, Justina Kolb, Jess Dungan, Michael Henning, and Nick Kruger.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos