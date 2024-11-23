Review: A VERY DIE HARD CHRISTMAS at Seattle Public Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dear Readers, let’s set the way back machine to 2018 when Jeff Schell, The Habit Comedy Troupe, and Mark Siano in conjunction with Seattle Public Theater gifted us that holiday season with “A Very Die Hard Christmas”. Since then we’ve endured political turmoil and a pandemic, but the glory that is “Die Hard” keeps coming back to keep us sane and I’m thrilled to say they’re back and haven’t lost any of their hilarious luster.

It's still that same story from the 1988 film, with a few tweaks and updates along the years. New York cop, John McClane (Jason Marr) comes to Los Angeles to visit with his estranged wife, Holly (Helen Roundhill) and kids. He’s meeting up with her at her work Christmas party at Nakatomi Tower. But some bad guys led by mastermind Hans Gruber (Rebecca Olson) have crashed the party and have no qualms about killing (Squirting or nerfing as all the violence is done with water pistols and Nerf guns) everyone there to get what they want. But John is on hand to foil their plans and save his wife in a manly fashion.

This show has certainly become a Seattle holiday tradition, complete with constant updates to the script to keep it fresh. Director Siano never fails to imbue the show with a sense of the ridiculous and makes sure the entire cast and audience are in on the joke. Complete with a few insane musical numbers led my music director John Kranz, this is one of the best times you’ll have for the holiday season.

Marr is back again as McClane. He’s done it every time I’ve seen and, I believe, for every run of the show and we couldn’t ask for a better McClane. He’s still got that swagger and impression down and it’s only gotten funnier over the years. Also back are many other staples to the show. Roundhill kills both comedically and vocally as the sultry and no-nonsense Holly. Olson hasn’t lost a step or that killer Alan Rickman impression as the homicidal Hans. And Bob Williams nails the almost off duty cop, Al, who stumbles on this chaos.

But there were a few cast changes that brought their own brand of hilarity. I’ve not seen every incarnation, but I was blessed to see Katheryn Reed as FX, the dealer of all makeshift stage special effects, the last time I was there in 2021, and they’ve only gotten funnier. Also new to me were Sonja Rose Usher as the pregnant Ginny and Brandon Felker as the coke snorting douche-bro Ellis. Usher brings in a wonderful crazed, pregnant lady to the role and was a delight. And then there’s Felker. I’ve seen him in many things over the years, including his show stealing roles in another of The Habit’s parodies, “Titanish”. And once again he kills with a genius level take on the misogynistic, high-as-a-kite, letch. And I must mention Jacquelyn Miedema who steps in as the terrorist with the most beautiful cascading blonde hair, Karl, to brilliant effect.

This is still a stunner of a night and a must-see show. And so, with my three-letter rating system, I still give “A Very Die Hard Christmas” at Seattle Public Theater a Yippee Kai Yay WOW. Now for the bad news, the entire run is sold out. BUT, they do often have Rush tickets available each night. Check the links below for information.

“A Very Die Hard Christmas” performs at Seattle Public Theater through December 22nd. For information visit them online at www.seattlepublictheater.org. For information on Rush List tickets, visit them at www.seattlepublictheater.org/rushlistfaq.

