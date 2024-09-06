Photos: GODSPELL At Lakewood Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lakewood Playhouse’s 86th Season begins Friday September 13th with Godspell! See photos from the production.

In Stephen Schwartz’s lively and enlightening hit musical, Jesus builds a community of followers to share parables from the Book of Matthew, celebrating unity, spirituality and community. From the composer of Wicked and Pippin, with an eclectic rock score including the international hit “Day By Day”, Godspell is certain to entertain and inspire all who experience its message of acceptance, hope and love.

The incredible cast features Mykahla George as Jesus, Melvin Rouse Jr. as Judas/John The Baptist, Brad Alemao, Austin Barnett, Alonna Hall, Brittany D. Henderson, Nia Marie, Courtnee Ramos, Adrian Roberto, LaNita Hudson Walters, with understudies Brookelyne Peterson and Romeo Bingham.

Godspell is directed by Joseph C. Walsh, assistant directed by Danielle Shope, music directed by Elijah Bellis, choreographed by Deshawn Morton, with scenic design by Jeremy Gregory, lighting design by Michelle Weingarden-Bandes, sound design by Gloria Bacon, costume design by Jane W. Davie and properties design by Madeleine Arnold. The stage manager is Stephanie Huber and assistant stage manager Maisha Rice.

Godspell runs from September 13th to 29th with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. There is a Pay What You Can performance on Sunday, September 22nd at 7:30pm.

Coming up later in Lakewood Playhouse’s 86th Season: the beloved holiday classic It’s A Wonderful Life comes to the stage as a captivating live radio broadcast, The Larame Project explores the complexity of identity and the human experience through the lens and voices of a community in crisis, For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf - a fusion of poetry, dance, music and song, and The Spitfire Grill - a joyous celebration of human kindness, set to a melodic folk inspired score.

Season tickets are still available for all five productions, including Godspell, as well as Flex Passes and single tickets. Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or visit www.lakewoodplayhouse.org to book online.



GODSPELL At Lakewood Playhouse

GODSPELL At Lakewood Playhouse

GODSPELL At Lakewood Playhouse

GODSPELL At Lakewood Playhouse

GODSPELL At Lakewood Playhouse

GODSPELL At Lakewood Playhouse

Comments