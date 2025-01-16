Original Creative Team Returns For CRAVE At Intiman Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Intiman Theatre welcomes prominent artists to revisit their work from 20 years prior in an encore production of Sarah Kane's CRAVE, showing February 11 - March 2, 2025, at the Erickson Theater (1524 Harvard Ave).

The original 2005 production was part of Washington Ensemble Theater's second season, and it stunned audiences and critics alike. The Stranger said it was a “jagged and scorching work,” and awarded Jennifer Zeyl a Genius Award for her scenic design of the production. Zeyl is now Intiman's Artistic Director and has reunited the original creative team and most of the cast, and will once again design the set.

Zeyl's original “set put viewers at a remove by building a black, ceiling-to-floor wall at the edge of the proscenium, forcing the audience to watch the trapped actors through a letterbox slot cut out of the middle,” wrote Brendan Kiley for The Stranger. “The performers could disappear but never exit, manipulating the audience with a narrowness usually reserved for film."

The returning team also features Stranger Genius Award winner Marya Sea Kaminski who will appear on stage after many years away. For the past seven years, she has served as the Artistic Director of Pittsburgh Public Theater and recently announced that she will step down from that post this summer. Other notable creatives returning to the project include Marc Kenison, also known as Waxie Moon, who was originally in the cast but will now be directing movement for the piece, as well as director Roger Benington, actor Lathrop Walker, and more.

Sarah Kane (1971 – 1999) was an extremely controversial playwright during her time and is now considered part of the in-yer-face 1990s British theatre scene alongside male playwrights like Martin McDonagh and Joe Penhall. CRAVE was the fourth of five plays she wrote, and is acclaimed for its structure and fractured narrative exploring love and longing.

Tickets are now on sale, ranging from $25-$90. Book a group of 10 or more and save by emailing groupsales@intiman.org. 10 Free for Everyone tickets will be distributed 1hr before every show at the box office (limit 2 per person). Learn more or book your tickets today at intiman.org.

Comments